Teased image hints at there being more Valkyrie boss fights in God Of War: Ragnarok Valhalla, will Kratos be able to defeat these winged warriors on his own?

Santa Monica Studio recently shared a screenshot after announcing the new Vallhala DLC for God of War: Ragnarok. A shadowy-winged humanoid figure can be seen standing on a cliff in front of Kratos. Those familiar with the game’s lore might remember the Valkyries. This screenshot confirms the return of those female winged warriors.

Valkyries were first introduced as additional content in 2018’s God of War, where Kratos and his son Atreus face off against a corrupted version of them. Those were some of the most difficult bosses the father-son team faced in the game. In fact, it took fans multiple attempts to defeat some of these winged warriors, especially Queen of Valkyries Sigrun.

The brave female warriors do return in 2022’s Ragnarok. We fight Valkyries serving under Odin and also Freya, who once again becomes the Queen of Valkyries. The game also had Kratos face twelve Berserkers but none of them were close to the Valkyries from the 2018’s game.

However, with the recently teased screenshot, fans speculate the developers are bringing back those tough Valkyrie fights in the Valhalla DLC. Another reason behind this is a little mythological, as the game takes place in the Norse pantheon. According to myths, Valkyries are the ones to guide a warrior’s soul to Valhalla, the heaven where warriors go after death.

Will facing a Valkyrie alone be too much for Kratos to handle?

Fighting Valkyries in the 2018 game proved difficult, but Kratos was able to do so thanks to his son’s assistance. Atreus fires arrows at the winged warriors at just the right moment to deflect their attack or provide an opportunity for his father to strike.

However, the end of Ragnarok saw the father and son go on their separate adventures. With Atreus leaving to find the remaining Giants, will Kratos be able to fight the Valkyries alone in the Valhalla DLC? If he does, then the boss fights might be tougher than those in the prequel.

God of War: Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC does have five difficulty settings, which might ease the fight against Valkyries, depending on the difficulty a player chooses. Moreover, this 2022-released game had Freya as a supporting character for some parts. So, she might also help Kratos defeat her fellow winged warriors. Fans would eventually find the truth after playing the free DLC on December 12.