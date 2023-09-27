The Best Marvel Games to Play in 2023

Marvel Games feature some of the most popular characters from the comics of the same publisher. This list will look at a few of the best ones you can play in 2023.

Marvel is one of the most well-known franchises out there and due to that, it has multiple media productions ranging from movies and TV shows to video games. In recent times, Marvel has been prioritizing video games a lot. From the pre-production and teaser of Wolverine to the release of Spider-Man 2, everyone is excited to see what new characters one can play as in the coming years.

However, in this list, we will deep dive into some of the best Marvel video games of the past and see which ones are worth playing even in 2023. Without further ado, let us check out some of the best Marvel video games of all time.

Marvel Games have evolved throughout the decades. We started off with Arcade, SNES, and PlayStation 2 games and have gracefully transitioned into PC and the latest generation of consoles. There have been so many memorable titles such as The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, Spider-Man, Ultimate Alliance, Captain America, The Avengers, and many X-Men titles.

As the times keep changing, the games keep getting better. However, this list is comprised of everything that one might desire. From nostalgic titles to modern-day ones. From handheld titles to console ones, it has a little something for everyone. Let us check the games out.

10. Marvel Future Fight

Developer: Netmarble Monster

Netmarble Monster Publisher: Netmarble Games

Marvel Future Fight began its journey way back in 2015 with a few popular Marvel characters like Captain America, Thor, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Black Widow. As time went on and the popularity of the game increased, so did the character roster.

We now have characters such as the Fantastic Four, The Inhumans, The X-Men, Deadpool, Thanos, Knull, Dormammu, and so many more to choose from. There have been events centered around movie releases and the campaign is one of the best in terms of progression and awards.

While the game is essentially a dungeon crawler, the best part about it is the reward system, effectively leveling the playing field for new players. There are multiple game modes such as Shadowland where you face other Marvel heroes and villains to earn rare rewards and World Boss modes where you fight Thanos and the Black Order, Knull and Mephisto. Moreover, epic quests are designed to help you unlock rare characters like Doctor Strange, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Fantastic Four, and more.

Incidentally, There are three different tiers in which you can advance your characters. Advancing tiers by upgrading their gear and abilities makes them stronger. You can then use these strong characters to show off your craft in PvP and PvE game modes. It is a fun game whose roster can keep you hooked for hours. In addition to 100+ characters, they have various skins with special abilities for each character called Uniforms. Buying uniforms costs in-game currency known as Crystals which can be earned or purchased.

In 2023, it can be a little difficult for free-to-play or new players but it is a fun game to start playing if you just want to enjoy playing as popular characters.

9. Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics Publisher: Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics

Although Marvel’s Avengers did not receive the warmest reception out of all the Marvel Games in recent memory, it is a fun game to play regardless. People were too harsh on it due to micro-transactions and bugs but as time went on, it didn’t matter. Playing as multiple Marvel characters in a 3D environment and having an Avengers game where we see them interacting casually has been a dream for most Marvel fans, and this game gave us that.

Not only that, it threw us right into the squabble and showed us how dysfunctional The Avengers can be. Our small stature as the audience was reflected through Kamala Khan (Ms.Marvel) who goes on a mission to reunite the Avengers. Over time, Crystal Dynamics added characters like Jane Foster, Winter Soldier, Kate Bishop, Black Panther, and even Spider-Man. However, it wasn’t enough for fans as the ship had already sailed.

Despite all of the glitches and the hate, it was a fun game to play that lets you step in the shoes of fan-favorite characters like The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther. The mechanics might seem a little wonky for most of them but they are fun to play nonetheless.

The game has story and campaign missions, DLCs, character-specific story missions, collection and destruction missions, and so on. Players can play as a certain character, interact with other Avengers around the Chimera and have fun conversations, which eventually builds up a decent storyline. However, more than the gameplay, it is a dream to see the Avengers interact with each other as if they were a family.

8. Marvel Snap

Developer: Second Dinner

Second Dinner Publisher: Nuverse

Surprisingly, Marvel Snap is one of the most popular Marvel games in the current era. The concept is that of a collectible card but it is so intuitive and addictive that a lot of people can’t seem to let go of it. With fan-favorite characters like The Hulk, Deadpool, Wolverine, Venom, America Chavez, Ghost Rider, Iron Man and so much more, Marvel Snap is an arcade game that is much more than a card game.

The gameplay is simple, the match takes place between two players who have a deck consisting of 2 cards each. Each card has a Marvel character with varying costs, special abilities, and powers. Players put their cards in one of three locations during the start of the round and during the end, the player with the most power and superior special ability garners control of that area. The match is won when a player gains control of two out of three locations.

Energy with each player determines the ability to play more powerful cards. The more the energy, the more powerful cards you can play. There are various game modes one can play and the game has over 170 characters to choose from. That makes it one of the most extensive rosters in any Marvel game. The game is primarily a free-to-play model. However, players can speed up the progression by purchasing in-game items.

The game received great reviews and critics praised it for its simple and addictive gameplay. The most appealing aspects of the game are its simple progression, extensive roster, and easy-to-understand gameplay. A definite must-play for mobile gamers.

7. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Developer: Raven Software, Amaze Entertainment, Griptonite Games

Raven Software, Amaze Entertainment, Griptonite Games Publisher: Activision

Marvel fans have mixed opinions about the film. However, the game is one of the best experiences for Wolverine fans. X-Men Origins Wolverine is roughly based on the film but it has its own story featuring fan-favorite characters making appearances such as Mystique, Blob, Sabertooth, Gambit, and more. The PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 versions have a different story and gameplay in comparison to the handheld and PS2 versions.

The most appealing aspect of the game is undoubtedly how brutal you can get when you are combating enemies such as Wolverine. The boss fights are intuitive and there are various collectibles scattered throughout the map that you can collect. In addition, there are puzzles for you to solve. You can navigate those puzzles quite easily with the help of Wolvie’s Feral Sense. If you complete several challenges in the game, you can unlock alternate costumes for Wolverine. These alternate costumes include the classic yellow and blue costume along with X-Force variants

Coming to the combat front, one can use light and heavy attacks that allow for several combos. You can also impale enemies on spikes, split them in half, lunge on them throw them over heights and so much more. Additionally, there are special attacks one can use when Wolverine has enough rage and there are Mutagens which are passive buffs one can collect by exploring the map. The blood and gore are exactly what Wolverine fans have been looking for. That being said, another Wolverine game is around the corner, let us see if it can succeed in this beautiful chapter in Wolverine’s history.

6. Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

Developer: Beenox, Griptonite Games

Beenox, Griptonite Games Publisher: Activision

The first Spider-Man game on this list and not certainly the last one, Shattered Dimensions perfectly executed the SpiderVerse concept even before the SpiderVerse movies. The four main Spider-Men to play were the Amazing, Ultimate, 2099, and Noir ones. All of these Spider-Men have unique abilities and set missions that have multiple set plays. The game features the complete Spider-Man rogues gallery including Mysterio, Kraven, Shocker, Hobgoblin, Vulture and so much more.

The gameplay is the most addictive as you can use alternate between multiple Spider-Men in different missions. There are unique collectibles that unlock rewards and the more points you collect, the more you can earn points which unlock costumes and moves. The game is primarily third-person but switches to first-person during quick time events in boss fights which makes it fun to watch.

The game’s art style is visually appealing and in this writer’s opinion, the best art style for Spider-Man games. Each Spider-Man has different segments unique to them. 2099 has free-fall fights while Noir requires you to stick to the shadows and utilize stealth takedowns to reduce enemy numbers. Ultimate has the symbiote which you can use to take out large groups of enemies. The enemies have health bars so it is easy to manage the damage output you deal to enemies.

Combos are innovative and fully utilize each Spider-Man’s abilities to the max. The story is something you will find yourself playing again and again to earn better medals and collect everything you can. Not to mention, the voice acting for each of the Spider-Men makes them much more appealing and fleshes out their character. One of the best Spider-Man games of all time without a shadow of a doubt.

5. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Marvel vs. Capcom is one of the most popular game series and crossover franchises out there. It all started with the X-Men crossing over with Capcom and now we have all of the Avengers interacting with some of the most popular Capcom characters. The game features fan-favorite Marvel characters such as Dr. Strange, Venom, Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, Winter Soldier, Gamora, Rocket, Nova, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and more.

Among the Capcom characters, we have Arthur, Chun-Li, Dante, Frank West, Spencer, Ryu, X, and more. The story is a little slow but becomes really interesting and fun to see when we see characters from both franchises interact flawlessly with each other. The mechanics are quite similar to the previous Marvel vs. Capcom games and feature typically gameplay similar to all fighting games.

The cutscenes are intricately made and the detailing for each character is beautifully made. The voice acting is stellar and there are multiple game modes that will keep you occupied for hours. The game has lots of replayability value despite being a fighting game. There is an online mode which is the most appealing aspect of these games and draws lots of players all over the world.

However, we solely recommend playing this game for the short Story Mode. It is a giant pay-off all the years of crossovers for this franchise. It is a fighting game and there is a niche market for those in today’s generation but it is a game worth checking out.

4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The newest Spider sensation, Miles Morales is at the top of the Spider-chain in the current times. First, with the release of Into and Across the SpiderVerse and his own game. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is all about Miles’ first few months as Spider-Man and what he can do in the absence of his mentor, Peter Parker. The game introduces new characters and gives existing ones a more fleshed-out arc.

Miles’s development from an unsure and inexperienced hero to New York’s favorite is satisfying to see. The web-swinging mechanics are borrowed from the original Spider-Man but are tweaked to suit Miles’s teenage flair for theatrics. There are instances where you will enjoy just watching Miles swing around the city instead of completing missions. There are elements of suspense and action with stealth mixed in, everything you would typically expect in a Spider-Man title.

Miles has his own skill tree filled with new skills different from Peter’s. His venom-blasting abilities are really fun to utilize while his camouflage provides a new gameplay mechanic previously unseen in the Spider-Man games. As usual, there are tons of gadgets such as remote mines, gravity wells, and the fan favorite, web shooters. The increased capability of the latest generation consoles pushes the graphics to the max and allows for flawless gameplay.

There are lots of suits one can put on Miles to customize him and get some benefits out of it as well.

Miles Morales is here to stay and this game more than proves that. He is a fresh and recently turned fan-favorite addition to the Spider-Man mask. His quippy nature, carefree attitude, and the need to help people in need make him what exactly the person Spider-Man stands to be.

3. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Firaxis Games Publisher: 2K

Marvel’s Midnight Suns unexpectedly became one of the best Marvel games even though it does not have its typical blueprint of Action Adventure games. It is a tactical role-playing video game featuring fan-favorite characters from popular Marvel factions such as The Avengers, X-Men, Midnight Suns, and Runaways. The gameplay is stellar and it is one of the most intuitive titles in recent memory. However, in terms of sales numbers, it was considered a “flop.”

With this game, players can create their own character named “The Hunter” which has 40 different powers to choose from. This allows the main character to shine. The story is intricately detailed and the player can get to know each of the Marvel characters a little bit more by visiting The Abbey which is a base of operations. They can walk around in a third-person perspective and interact with other heroes, acquire new cards for their deck, and upgrade them.

There are four different DLC characters released for the game. Those include Deadpool, Morbius, Storm, and Venom. In addition to the four DLC ones, players can play as Blade, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Sister Grimm, Magik, Iron Man, and Wolverine.

This game is a breath of fresh air in comparison to other Marvel titles out there and due to the extensive roster, it can provide hours of entertainment that makes this game worth getting.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy (2021)

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Eidos Montreal Publisher: Square Enix

The Guardians of the Galaxy have become a fan favorite loveable bunch of misfits thanks to the popularity of the MCU trilogy. Thanks to that, Marvel partnered up with Square Enix and Eidos to make a Guardians game that is a hybrid between an action-adventure and a telltale game. Players can only play as Star-Lord however.

In spite of that, players can control the actions of various Guardians; utilizing Drax’s strength to break things, using Groot to make pathways, and Rocket to open/hack doors. There are some key moments in the game where players make decisions that make or break the game and the ending of the game is determined through those decisions. Playing as Star-Lord, you have multiple tricks up your sleeve besides the Guardians.

For instance, your elemental guns have four different modes to it. Ice, Wind, Lightning, and Plasma. Each has its own function and is useful in certain situations of the game. The rest of the Guardians are AI who can assist you during combat by using a variety of different moves that have Active or Passive benefits.

Defeated enemies give you health packs that heal Star-Lord and players can unleash an Ultimate move called “Call to Action.” The Call to Action works or fails according to the choices the player makes while in the event. The story’s pacing is good, the characters are fully fleshed out and there is justice done to the source material. All in all, it is one of the best games to play which portrays the dysfunctional family dynamic of The Guardians really well.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Insomniac hit it out of the park with the beginning of a new story when they released Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. With some of the best gameplay out of any Spider-Man game, the devs over at Insomniac nailed what it is like to be Spider-Man. Filled to the brim with easter eggs, references, and appearances from some beloved Spider-Man characters, this game is a definite masterpiece and a must-play for anyone who likes Spider-Man.

The game has the best web-swinging mechanics out of any Spider-Man game out there and borrows heavily from the good ones. The game alternates nicely between Peter Parker and Spider-Man allowing you to feel the weight of both worlds. Spider-Man’s rogue’s gallery returns with the Vulture, Rhino, Dr. Octopus, and more. Anti-heroes like Black Cat and Silver Sable make appearances as well.

The gameplay is well-optimized to fit Spider-Man’s unique fighting style. It is full of web-swinging, power moves, web-zipping and so much more. There are a myriad of gadgets available for use in addition to making new ones. There is a skill tree you can use to get more powerful and there are multiple DLCs to play which continue the story of Spider-Man after the final boss fight. If you want the signature Marvel experience with twists and turns and a loveable superhero, then look no further than Spider-Man.

If you liked this piece, perhaps you'd like some of our others. Click here to check out our list of the best FPS games and stay tuned to The SportsRush.