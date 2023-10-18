The MCW has become one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta and a lot of professional players are making loadouts out of it. This loadout will look at the best MCW Loadout created by OpTic Scump in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 is now at the cusp of release and a lot of players and content creators are excited to dive right into it. The weapons look good, the maps look solid and the community is ready to go. As Warzone 2 and MW2 had a strict meta consisting of ARs and SMGs, MW3 is bound to have one as well.

Among the favorite weapons in the MW3 beta, we have the MCW. An AR which uses 5.56 Nato rounds and has the characteristics of most broken ARs in the Call of Duty franchise. Let us take a look at what the best class loadout for this weapon looks like in the game.

Contents

The Best MCW Loadout in MW3 ft. OpTic Scump

Attachment Breakdown

Perks and Equipment

Secondary

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The MCW is the closest weapon that resembles the ACR from previous entries of the Modern Warfare series. It is one of the most powerful weapons in the game and was praised by a lot of professional players. OpTic Scump, a legend in the Call of Duty community, showcased a loadout that is useful for the MCW no matter the situation.

That loadout is what we will break down in this piece. We will also look at the perks and equipment you can use with it alongside a Secondary that is reliable. In the beta, you could unlock the weapon by reaching level 12. We are expecting the weapon to unlock similarly in the official release of the game as well.

Attachment Breakdown

First, let us break down the attachments we will be using in this loadout.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: MCW Lancer Tactical Stock

We start off with the Slate Reflector Optic since it is one of the most clear ones to use in the game. It has a simple reticle and tracking enemies with it is easier since it does not block peripheral vision as well. Follow that up with the RB Talon-X3 Grip.

This Rear Grip provides some recoil control and gun kick control in addition to controlling the fire-aiming stability. It is essential to control the weapon in medium to long ranges. Follow that up with the 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel. It will provide additional bullet velocity, damage range, and control to the weapon.

We will also go with a 40-round magazine since more bullets equal more kills and fewer reloads. Finish off this loadout with the MCW Lancer Tactical Stock. This is a great attachment to end on since it increases the weapon’s ADS and sprint-to-fire speed making it more agile in close ranges.

Perks and Equipment

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Field Equipment: ACS

ACS Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Climbing Boots

Climbing Boots Gear: Mission Control Comlink

Mission Control Comlink Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Tactical: Flash Grenade

We start off the perks and equipment with the Infantry Vest since it helps in increasing the tactical sprint duration. This can help you flank enemies and rotate quickly among other things. The ACS is the best Field Equipment to use since it can hack the enemy’s equipment. It can also help in Domination and Hardpoint a lot.

Follow that up with the Quick-Grip Gloves since it will increase the weapon swap speed. You can also use the Scavenger gloves if you want. Follow that up with the Climbing Boots since it increases the climbing and mantling speed. It also reduces the fall damage that you take.

For the Gear, we recommend going with the Mission Control Comlink since it reduces the amount of kills needed for killstreaks. It can prove essential in objective game modes where streaks are really important.

For the lethal, we recommend going with a Breacher Drone since it has a destructive payload, and the Flash Grenade since it is one of the most useful tactical equipment out there.

Secondary

For the Secondary, we are going with the Renetti modified with the Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit which essentially turns it into an SMG that is custom built for closer ranges. It helps in close-range gunfights a lot and has the highest use rate out of any other pistol in the beta. If you want a sample loadout for the weapon with the attachments, here is one below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: Ravage-92 Heavy Stock

Ravage-92 Heavy Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

EXF Eclipsor Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

The monolithic suppressor will help you stay off the radar while the 50-round Drum is essential for a pistol since you will require more bullets to kill enemies. The rest of the attachments are meant to boost the stability and movement speed of the weapon while the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit essentially turns it into an MP7.

This helps us have a better weapon without having to equip another primary weapon. Using this Renetti setup will help you kill lots of enemies in closer ranges although you won’t need it because the MCW will be doing most of your work in any range. It is one of the best secondary class loadouts you can use in MW3.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout makes the best use of the MCW’s power and speed. It has one of the best damage and fire rates for an AR and this loadout complements that fact well. The secondary weapon and the perk setup synergize really well with the weapon overall. This means domination no matter what game mode you play on.

The MCW is the best weapon to be used in the MW3 Beta by far and coupled with the Renetti secondary, it is sure to be the most meta pick in the game even after the release.