Minecraft Seeds have a treasure trove of eventful things going around them ranging from ancient cities to various other places. Players can have fun exploring and collecting loot around the location of the spawn. Let us look at the Best Minecraft Seeds for Update 1.20 in 2023.

Advertisement

Every Minecraft world you create will have its own seed. The seed is actually a random series of numbers that gives each world its identity, and players who share the same seed will get to experience the same world in their playthroughs. Likewise, fans of the game have come across specific seeds that help players find rare and interesting places to explore without wasting a lot of time journeying or trying to discover them the old-fashioned way. These seeds have a lot of structures nearby brimming with loot or are found near places with a good view. Either way, it is a good use of your time since you can always get something out of exploring these worlds.

Let us take a look at 10 of the best seeds you should try visiting in 2023 in the game. These will have ancient cities, important drops, cherry grove islands, and much more. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Minecraft Seeds You Should Try Out in 2023 in Update 1.20

10. Treasure Room Bastion

9. Totem of Undying

8. Cherry Grove and Snow Biome

7. Camel Seed

6. Archeology Seed

5. Panorama Seed

4. Bamboo Jungle Spawn

3. Cherry Blossom Valley

2. Sniffer Egg Seed

1. Cherry Grove Island

The Best Minecraft Seeds You Should Try Out in 2023 in Update 1.20

These Minecraft seeds have been suited to reflect the beauty of the 1.20 Update. In addition, we have added tons of seeds that have features that were introduced in the newest update like the Cherry Blossom, the Sniffer, the Camel, Archeology, and much more. Therefore, even if you haven’t gotten around to exploring these features yet, you will easily be able to with these seeds.

Each seed is beautiful in its own way and has tons of loot and resources that will be useful in your playthrough so do not forget to explore to your heart’s content. Without further ado, let us dive right into it.

10. Treasure Room Bastion

Finding and upgrading Netherite armor is really difficult nowadays. The Nether isn’t too kind due to its scary and higher-level enemies which makes it even more difficult to obtain it. This Bastion has lots of loot right at the spawn so you do not have to worry about travelling to other places to find them.

Among all the precious loot, there are chances of finding netherite armor and tools which is important in taking down bosses like the Warden and the Ender Dragon. Check out the seed code below along with the coordinates for the treasure room below.

Advertisement

Seed Code : 6148190699070462621

: 6148190699070462621 Treasure Room Bastions Coordinates: X: 1) -80 Z: -90, 2) X: 16, Z: 240

9. Totem of Undying

Having a totem of undying is an insurance policy in the harsh world of Minecraft. That is why, a lot of people prefer exclusively hunting for one whenever they get the time. They are pretty perilous to find which makes obtaining one all the more worth it. This seed is going to drop you right in front of a woodland mansion. Once you venture inside, you can easily find lots of evokers and eliminate them to farm lots of totems.

In addition to totem farming, this seed also has a lush cave with a dark forest nearby. Pretty much everything you need to have a fun and casual day in the game.

Seed Code : -1406274217782554104

: -1406274217782554104 Woodland Mansion Coordinates : X: 500 Z: -450

8. Cherry Grove and Snow Biome

Finding a mix of Cherry Grove and Snow is a rare and unique occurrence. Although, with this seed, you need not rely on chance. It will drop you near the gorgeous mountainside where you will be able to see Cherry Groves and snow-capped mountains closely huddle together.

In addition, it is the perfect place to start a new build as the flat terrain is going to be useful for bigger projects. There is also a village you can visit along with dripstone caves and an ancient city directly below the spawn point. It has lots to explore if you know your way around. Take a look at the seed code below along with coordinates for the village and ancient city.

Seed Code : 65434353559200

: 65434353559200 Village coordinates : X: 30 Z: 110

: X: 30 Z: 110 Ancient City coordinates: X: 50 Z: -50

7. Camel Seed

Camels are the newest addition of a mob in the 1.20 Minecraft update. However, finding them can be a problem since it takes a fair amount of time. This seed will ease all of your burdens because it will spawn right in the middle of three desert villages that have camels in them.

You can also loot those villages for food and find your transport pals waiting for you there. Ensure that you have a saddle with you since you will need one to ride these animals. Take a look at the seed code below.

Seed Code : 6516547870636750

: 6516547870636750 Desert Villages coordinates: 1) X: -150 Z: 30, 2) X: 30 Z: 50, 3) X: 0 Z: -150

6. Archeology Seed

Archeology is another good feature that was added in the 1.20 update. However, this seed covers three different trail ruins within six hundred blocks distance of from each other. That is a rare occurrence. Finding one is a difficult task let alone three different ones grouped together.

Start by making a brush because you will need it to explore these three areas. After that, drop onto this seed and you will have one ruin relatively close to your spawn. We have given the coordinates for all three ruins below.

Seed Code : 3525815545798372731

: 3525815545798372731 Trail Ruins coordinates: 1) X: 264 Z: -184, 2) X: -136 Z: -344, 3) X: -472 Z: 56

5. Panorama Seed

The main menu of Minecraft shows you an awesome panorama of the scenery when you open it right? We have seen a cherry grove in that panorama and players have apparently found where the footage was taken from. This panorama seed biome is as peaceful as it gets.

You spawn in a Bamboo Jungle biome and the scenery is the only thing worth going for here. There are no ulterior structures of special drops. However, if you want a bit of peace, then this is the perfect place for it.

Seed Code : 8554477380691140270

: 8554477380691140270 Coordinates: X=1,839 Y=128 Z=6,312

4. Bamboo Jungle Spawn

A bamboo jungle spawn sounds like the perfect place for a getaway, right? That is because it is. There are lots of bamboo jungle areas that cover the whole forest and with them, you will be able to build a nice bamboo set. The mountainside makes for a great canvas and you can use the giant open space for lots of builds.

There is a jungle temple in this seed along with a Desert village as well. There are a lot of things to explore in this biome so keep your eyes open. Take a look at the coordinates below.

Seed Code : 8061

: 8061 Cherry Grove coordinates : X: 920, Z: 0

: X: 920, Z: 0 Jungle Temple coordinates : X: 536, Z: 296

: X: 536, Z: 296 Desert Village coordinates: X: 600, Z: 1,250

3. Cherry Blossom Valley

A valley full of cherry blossom trees surrounded by peaks of white snow. How does that sound? Good right? It is one of the best seeds for building and exploration. A massive mountain range filled with various colors and things to see is one of the best activities for an after-work session.

You will spawn in a Snowy Slopes biome. There is a dripstone cave system beneath the surface. It is the ideal seed for builders. Take a look at the coordinates below.

Seed Code: -7203507603979108244

2. Sniffer Egg Seed

From the popular mob vote taken in 2022, Sniffer was the mob chosen to come out in 2023 in the 1.20 Update. You can only find Sniffer Eggs in warm oceans which is why this seed is perfect. You can find tons of Sniffer Eggs here in addition to various ocean ruins so ensure that you carry your brush with you.

Ensure that you carry your brush so you can get those Sniffer eggs after you dust the suspicious sand and gravel off. The details about the ocean ruins and seeds are given below.

Seed Code : 14912264

: 14912264 Warm Ocean Ruins coordinates: 1) X: 55 Z: -820, 2) X: -230 Z: -1,110, 3) X: -530 Z: -1200 4) X: -600 Z: -1,450 5) X: -260 Z: -1,530

1. Cherry Grove Island

Living on an island is one of the best things you can do in the game, let alone a Cherry Grove Island. Cherry Groves are some of the most beautiful additions to the game. The whole island has meadows everywhere and there are cliffs on the other side of the river. There is nothing much to say about this island since you will know everything about it through its beauty.

You will spawn in a Birch Forest biome and will have to travel a little to get to Cherry Grove Island. However, traveling is the most fun part.

Seed Code : -2593697944816429282

: -2593697944816429282 Island coordinates: X: 270 Z: 270

That is all you need to know about the best Minecraft Seeds in the 1.20 Update. For more Minecraft content, click here and stay tuned to The SportsRush.