How Will the Road to the Final (RTTF) Cards Get Upgraded in FC 24?

Amidst the hype of Team of the Year (TOTY), EA Sports has unveiled the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo for Ultimate Team. EA FC 24 fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on some new high-rated cards. However, keep in mind that these are live cards whose upgrade depends on the player’s performance in real life.

Road to the Final (RTTF) is a unique campaign in EA FC 24 that honors a player’s journey through the European club championships, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League. The RTTF cards improve as the player’s actual club progresses through the tournament.

How will an RTTF card get upgraded in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Road to the Final (RTTF) cards are known for having higher stats and overall ratings along with new Playstyles. What sets apart this Ultimate Team campaign from others is the ability for the RTTF cards to evolve further. This series of cards has the potential to upgrade depending on how their clubs progress in the respective European club competition.

Each step towards the trophy is a step forward for your Ultimate Team. UEFA European Competitions return to #FC24 in Road to the Final. Learn more: https://t.co/ZmaJfsedfV pic.twitter.com/5eRzK78JM0 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) February 2, 2024

Follow the guide below to understand how the RTTF cards might get upgraded in the future:

First Upgrade: +1 in-form upgrade upon winning or drawing 1st UCL or UWCL R16 match. Meanwhile, a club in UEL and UECL must qualify for R16.

Second Upgrade: +1 in-form upgrade upon qualifying for the UCL, UEL, or UECL Quarterfinals. Meanwhile, a club in UWCL will have to qualify for the Semifinals.

Third Upgrade: +1 in-form upgrade upon qualifying for the UCL, UEL, or UECL Semifinals. Meanwhile, a club in UWCL will have to win or draw the first Semifinals match.

Fourth Upgrade: +1 in-form upgrade upon qualifying for the Finals of the European club championships.

Fifth Upgrade: +1 in-form, 5-star weak foot, and 5-star skill moves upgrade upon winning the Finals of the European club championships.

Which are the RTTF cards that have a high chance to evolve?

The 90-rated Toni Kroos UCL RTTF card has the highest potential to achieve all five upgrades, as Real Madrid has always been the strongest contender for the UCL title. Meanwhile, the 89-rated Lindsey Horan UWCL RTTF has the potential to go through all evolution stages, as Lyon is one of the favorites to win UWCL.

The 91-rated Rafael Leao and 88-rated Darwin Nunez UEL RTTF cards also have a high chance of getting all the evolutions, as AC Milan and Liverpool are two of the favorites to win UEL after their strong run so far. Meanwhile, 86-rated Leon Bailey UECL RTTF could be the one to get the fifth upgrade, as Aston Villa has a great run so far in UECL.