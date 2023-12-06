Andrew Tate to Elon Musk, Many Voices Rise Against Killing the Law in GTA 6

GTA 6 has been the hottest topic worldwide ever since Rockstar Games released the reveal trailer after a 10-year-long wait. Although they faced an issue with untimely leaks before the release, GTA 6 first trailer broke ground on all media platforms and records held by superstars. At the same time, the entire GTA franchise also faced a backlash from important people including Elon Musk and Emory Andrew Tate III.

As a matter of fact, Elon Musk did not wait long, as just a few hours after the GTA 6 trailer release the elite entrepreneur answered one of his colleagues and showcased his point of regret toward the game stating, “Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA 5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it”.

Thereafter, Andrew Tate and Tristen Tate addressed the issue in their Rumble livestream explaining how video games have changed a lot in the past couple of decades. According to them, previous generations of games used to have positivity and purity that helped children and teens learn the good as they had a better game objective.

Shortly after, Tristan Tate presented his thoughts about GTA 5 and GTA 6 and stated “I am not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers, I just don’t think that is good for society”. Furthermore, the streamer pointed a finger at the game studios and added “With all the amazing graphics and engines and whatever people put into these video games, I feel like you could create a better objective with the game, maybe you are the police officer or maybe you are trying to stop criminals”.

Both Elon Musk and the Tate Brothers emphasized the fact that it was wrong to kill police officers while the blockbuster game was forcing one to do so.

Fans claim games are an art form and have every right to be R-rated, like movies

Negative criticisms from Elon Musk and the Tate Brothers have attracted a lot of heat from fans. People insisted that video games were a form of art and that game studios had the creative license to make games as they wished. Furthermore, fans used movies in comparison with video games and insisted that like movies, R-rated games are clearly specified for mature audiences as they depict violence and adult content.

Fans pointed out that nowadays video games are not restricted to children or mature audiences, it is enjoyed by people of all ages. Hence, just like in the case of movies, game studios make sure that the games are rated based on their content before release. Thereafter, it becomes the parent’s responsibility to have a look at what their children are playing. Rating video games have a positive impact on the developers since it allows them to get their creative vision across without much hindrance.