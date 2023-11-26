EA FC 24 Memphis Depay Thunderstruck SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Ultimate Team gets more exciting with EA FC 24 releasing the Memphis Depay Thunderstruck SBC. The fans now have a great chance to add this special card to their squads. So, here is everything they should before trying to get this new in-game item.

Advertisement

Electronic Arts released the Thunderstruck promo in EA FC 24 to celebrate Black Friday. This promo upgrades the selected players from the present and past. The Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay is the latest to join this newly-released Thunderstrucks.

About the Memphis Depay Thunderstruck Card

The Dutch center forward’s default Ultimate Team card is an 83-rated Rare Gold one. It is a decent attacker to have in the squad to lead the attacking lines, especially at this point of the game. But fans can now add a better version of Memphis Depay to their team, the 87-rated Thunderstruck edition.

Advertisement

There are some good cards in Spain’s top division, but there aren’t many special ones. So, fans assembling a La Liga team can now include this new upgraded Depay card. In addition to the four PlayStyles from the Base card, the Dutch forward received a new Playstyle Plus: Power Shot.

How to obtain this Thunderstruck in EA FC 24?

Like the other Thunderstruck SBCs, fans would have to complete some tasks to obtain the Memphis Depay Thunderstruck. To complete these tasks, fans must create three lineups of eleven player cards. However, there are some requirements they must meet while building the required lineup for this challenge.

Netherlands

At least one Dutch player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

La Liga

At least one La Liga EA Sports player should be part of the starting eleven.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

To build the required lineup, fans would be spending over 300,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. It is a huge sum for many to spend on an SBC. So, they can lower the required amount of coins by using untradeable and spare cards from their collection. If they are low on these resources, participating in Ultimate Team matches to earn more is an option.

EA FC 24 fans should complete this Memphis Depay Thunderstruck SBC soon, as it will be removed from Ultimate Team after a while. That’s all fans would need to know about this challenge and the card.