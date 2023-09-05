Stealth Games have gameplay structured around being in the shadows and not alerting enemies to your every move. Let us take a look at some of the best ones you should try out in 2023.

Stealth is an underrated aspect of gaming and a lot of modern AAA titles do not have it. Most of them replace this cunning aspect with graphics, fast-paced adventure, and over-the-top action sequences. However, a calculated stealth section can have a lot of impact on a game’s pacing and storytelling. It showcases the abilities of the main character and even portrays how powerful they can be; case in point, The Batman Arkham games.

This piece will look at the best games you should try out this year to experience the tactical, slowed-down, and brutal aspects of stealth in modern gaming. We will list down some of the best titles and some unknown ones that might have slipped your line of sight. Let us get into it.

The Best Stealth Games to Play in 2023

The Best Stealth Games to Play in 2023

There are a variety of stealth games you can try out but we are including only the ones that are playable on PC and support last-gen and current-gen graphics. In addition, some of the names on this list are franchise mentions so you can pick up any game from that franchise and play it.

The opinions of the writer differ from those reading so this list is not meant to be taken as the final one and should raise further discussion. That being said, each of these mentions deserves a spot on the list because of their flawless integration of the stealth mechanic in their games. Let us look at each game in detail.

10. A Plague Tale

Developer: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

‘A Plague Tale’ franchise knows how to do stealth and blend it with a narrative-based experience. Every aspect of stealth in these games flows naturally. There are two games in the series so far, A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem, and both deserve to be on this list, which is why we went with the franchise itself.

The games are set in 14th Century France with the Black Plague being the main antagonist. Players assume the role of Amicia who is protecting her little brother Hugo from the plague and other forces. Taking caution and being cunning is the central aspect and a necessity for surviving the plague. There are dangers everywhere and most enemies take the form of rat swarms or hostile soldiers.

Amicia must use every tool at her disposal to sneak past these dangers. Players must employ their cunning, and utilize the game’s movement and the equipment to hide, sneak past, and remain unseen. This uncomfortable aspect combined with the story’s narrative adds a thrill and bone-chilling experience that has very few comparisons.

The game is about utilizing tools at your hand to survive and make it past dangers so you can live to see another day with Amicia and Hugo. These games are some of the best in the stealth genre. They know how to use simple narratives and gameplay to create a comprehensive experience.

9. Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Rebellion Developments Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Sniper Elite 5 is the latest entry in the mainline action-adventure series. It brings back some beloved old-school gameplay and improves it to make a much better game. The whole franchise is known for its stealth and precision gunplay and this game is a testament to that. Incidentally, Sniper Elite is famous for its brutal and bone-breaking ‘Skeleton Cam’ which activates when the player shoots an enemy.

In the Skeleton Cam, the camera follows the bullet’s trajectory and shows the impact along with a visceral representation of the bullet piercing the bone and rupturing organs through an X-ray vision. It is undoubtedly one of the coolest features in a tactical shooter which makes the kills much more satisfying. Moreover, this particular game has a co-op mode as well in which another player can join in and take part in the campaign missions.

Another notable aspect of this game is the weapon customization which lets you design the weapon you want to use to destroy your enemy. Meanwhile, people who like PvP action have access to the Invasion mode, which lets another player join as an enemy Sniper, and makes it more challenging. Even though this is not your traditional stealth game with tactical plans or gameplay that emphasizes hiding in the shadows, it is up there and has unique aspects.

All in all, Sniper Elite 5 is just hours of pure ‘Skeleton Cam’ fun. The game’s mechanics are good, the graphics are the best in the franchise and the stealth aspects really shine through, even though your gun does the talking most of the time.

8. Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

IO Interactive Publisher: IO Interactive

Agent 47 is back and he is deadlier than ever. Hitman 3 brings back everything good about the franchise and improves on it drastically. The players take control of Agent 47, one of the world’s finest assassins, and are thrown into the world, traveling to various locations like Dubai, Berlin, Mendoza, and more to carry out their missions.

In comparison to the other Hitman games, this one is more story-driven, focusing on Agent 47. Do not fret, the classic stealth aspects are there, but they have much more impact thanks to the overall narrative of the game. On the other hand, the maps are larger than ever, allowing players to plan and explore their infiltration and assassination opportunities.

The game has classic elements of stealth such as eavesdropping on conversations, sneaking past enemies, hiding bodies, wearing disguises, lockpicking, pre-planning for the mission, and so on which make the Hitman franchise such a treat. The developers wanted this game to be much darker and more serious compared to the other ones.

Throughout the trilogy, Agent 47 undergoes a deep character arc, which makes him exercise his own free will. The developers wanted to emphasize that and ensure that the players realize this is the definite end for the character one way or the other. Hence, even though the stealth shines through, the narrative-driven story steals the show.

7. Aragami

Developer: Lince Works

Lince Works Publisher: Lince Works, Merge Games, Maximum Games

Aragami is one of the best stealth games you will ever play. Players take control of Aragami, an assassin who has supernatural abilities and can teleport between shadows. Your main enemy is Kaiho, the enemy army that has light powers, which Aragami is weak to. The game is a semi-open world where players need to meet the objectives to advance to the next level.

The game has thirteen levels overall, each of which has unique objectives, storytelling pieces and truths to be unmasked. You must be careful in assassinating enemies because the AI catches up on their surroundings and becomes suspicious. Meanwhile, there is a meter called the Shadow Essence which lets you use your shadow powers.

However, the meter is drained when you are standing near intense light, and to recharge, you will have to retreat back into the shadows. Avoiding detection, passing through areas unseen, and striking unaware enemies is the core of Aragami’s gameplay. There are various gadget upgrades as well, which keep the gameplay from getting stale.

On the story side of things, Aragami has to rescue Yamiko, a captive of the Kaiho before daybreak. If Aragami fails to do so, he will dissolve in the sunlight. The story then goes back and forth between the previous life of Aragami and his current quest to free the girl. The story is beautifully executed and the gameplay only adds to the splendor.

Everything in Aragami blends perfectly well together and the story reaches a satisfying ending full of emotional turmoil, melancholy, twists, and turns. This is a must-play in the genre of stealth.

6. Dishonored 2

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Most of the young adults and teenagers grew up with the first Dishonored title. Taking control of Corvo Attano and seeing the world change according to our actions showcased how our choices have consequences in the world of gaming. Dishonored 2 embraces that fact wholeheartedly and makes a game that is befitting of being a sequel to the original.

Dishonored 2 stars both Corvo Attano and the princess of Dunwall, Emily Kaldwin who grew up under his care. The sequel brings back the stealth aspect of the previous edition, full of distractions, shadow powers, sneaking around, and more. Emily’s powers are beautifully designed while Corvo’s controls are more suited to individuals who tend to plan their attacks.

Without going much into the story, the game has non-linear progression and your actions determine the consequences. The end depends on who you were in the game, a killer, or someone who spares their enemies. You can either take a non-lethal approach, knocking enemies out or you can take a more lethal one, killing anything and everything in your path.

The level design and environment are beautiful, crafted with the best of intentions in mind and the NPCs are responsive, unlike most other games. They impact the world and the game’s story majorly. Additionally, the steampunk design of the game is enough to keep you searching every nook and cranny for hours and the playable characters are nearly flawless; both in their story and execution.

5. Tomb Raider (2013)

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics Publisher: Square Enix Europe

The Tomb Raider Reboot did everything right. It even showed how Lara went from a scared girl afraid of the unknown to a woman who is smart and cunning and can face anything the enemies throw at her. The game starts off with Lara on a quest but quickly turns sideways as she is thrust into a harsh environment hoping she can survive. The game has lots of stealth sequences peppered in between loud firefights.

Set in the third person perspective with a semi-open world setting, there are no limits to the things Lara can do in this adventure. From crafting new weapons and upgrading their lethality to exploring buried Tombs to unearth treasure, the game has reached new heights and broken barriers in not only the stealth but also the action-adventure genre.

The inspiration from Uncharted is pretty apparent as the game has lots of traversal elements that borrow from it. The story itself has lots of interesting characters ranging from Jonah and Alex to Lara herself. On the other hand, the game also features a multiplayer mode. Hence, this particular edition is a complete package with everything you would need out of a Lara Croft game.

Crystal Dynamics, the developers of this game, went on to make two other games for the Lara Croft franchise which were equally good as the first one if not better.

4. Splinter Cell Blacklist

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Ubisoft Toronto Publisher: Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is the hallmark video game franchise for anyone looking to experience the stealth genre with gunslinging action. Sam Fisher returns and he is better than ever in this edition. You can play whichever game you want from the franchise but the newest one encapsulates the franchise pretty well. It holds up pretty well for a 2013 game as well.

The third-person perspective of the franchise works really well for the stealth-based system this game incorporates. While the camera is free allowing for rotation which makes it simpler for players to plan their attacks, they can hide corpses to avoid being discovered. Additionally, each objective can be tackled in several different ways.

You can try the clean, stealthier way or you can also go in guns blazing, the choice is yours. Once you kill an enemy, the others are alerted. There are a variety of gadgets to help you on your journey ranging from night vision goggles and a tri-rotor to create distractions. As Sam Fisher, you must navigate environments carefully and use shadows to your advantage.

Espionage also takes center stage, naturally, as Sam Fisher gathers intelligence and unearths conspiracies to get to the truth. Meanwhile, there are various upgrades you can get to better your chances against your enemies. The story puts a satisfying end to the Splinter Cell franchise, and the fact that you get to step into the shoes of a covert operator to solve mysteries is appeal enough to warrant playing this game.

3. Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is the highest-rated Deus Ex game, but that is not the reason why it is on this list. The stealth in this game is not a gameplay element but a core mechanic. The level’s design is based on stealth and there are multiple ways to go about it. One can take the usual lethal approach or you can cruise through a level by hacking, moving silently, and taking down enemies with stealth.

The game’s central part is the moral compass. The ultimate freedom to do whatever you want gives the players the choice to frame the story in whatever way they want. Much like the Infamous series, the player’s actions frame the world around them and the game’s future. On the other hand, the main character, Adam Jensen, can interact with the game’s NPCs and obtain side quests that are important in shaping his character.

The game explores lots of high-tech and political motifs and concepts such as cyberpunk, augmented reality, transhumanism and so much more. Adam Jensen has unique abilities thanks to his augmented body that allows him to see through walls, move silently, and manipulate surroundings according to his will. In the world of video games, Deus Ex is a definite stealth icon with lots of philosophical concepts embedded into its gameplay and storytelling.

2. The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us is a masterpiece from Naughty Dog and a must play for stealth fans. It did a lot of things well and stealth was one of them. However, the most appealing aspect out of all of these was the fact that it was one of the best stories ever told. Joel and Ellie return, continuing their adventure but with a little more grim storyline. The stakes are higher than ever and the antagonists are stronger, the whole world is against you.

Ellie has friends but deep inside she is alone in her quest for vengeance. The gameplay has many elements of stealth, great cover mechanics, sneaking around, and more. Meanwhile, there are tons of weapons you can use to better your experience. Furthermore, the game has elements that let you crouch in hide in tall grass or in shadows, but every enemy you take out has a worse effect on Ellie’s conscience.

In this way, The Last of Us blends storytelling with gameplay really well. The characters are well thought out and designed. The best part is that stealth in this game isn’t just a way to progress, it introduces philosophical arguments about morality, human nature, and survival. Players can make creative changes and tweak the environment to set up traps to kill enemies.

Each encounter is different from the last and you can easily customize your experience based on how you want. The Last of Us is definitely one of the best games of all time, worthy of the #2 spot on this list.

1. Metal Gear Solid Franchise

Developer: Konami Productions and Various Other Studios

Konami Productions and Various Other Studios Publisher: Konami, Microsoft Game Studios

We finish this list with Metal Gear Solid. The franchise was created by Hideo Kojima in 1987 and has continued to evolve since then. Filled with intriguing characters, thrilling stealth mechanics, and intricate storytelling, the Metal Gear Solid franchise has everything you would need to enjoy the beauty of gaming in general.

You take on the role of Solid Snake, a legendary covert operative who is in charge of infiltrating enemy strongholds. Stealth is an integral part of the gameplay because players are advised not to engage enemies with force. They are encouraged to avoid confrontation whenever possible and rely on planning and careful execution to take out their enemies.

However, you are not alone. You are equipped with awesome gadgets that will make it easier for you to take on multiple enemies. From camouflage suits to tranquilizer darts, and even cardboard boxes, you have to use everything you can to avoid the enemy’s line of sight. The games also delve deep into geopolitical issues, moral dilemmas faced by soldiers, warfare and so much more.

Boss fights progress well and you will need to find out an enemy’s weakness to defeat them. The legendary game franchise is worth playing and is one of the best to incorporate stealth in it. The standard of excellence that this franchise has brought to the stealth genre is unmatched and is quite difficult to replicate even in modern games.

That is all you need to know about the best stealth games you must try out in 2023. For more gaming news, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush.