The Best PC Games to Play in 2023

In 2023, there are a variety of PC games you can play on your system that have everything you are looking for. In this list, we will break down some of the best games you must try out.

Advertisement

PC Games have evolved throughout the decades. From RoadRash to GTA Vice City, we all grew up. In today’s day and age, we have multi-million dollar AAA projects that are bestsellers and break the barrier to success in the gaming industry. Most of these games are made for all of the consoles, including the PC.

We are going to look at the various PC Games you can try out in 2023 which will give you a healthy dose of everything. We will look at various genres including action, adventure, stealth, FPS and so much more. Without further ado, let us dive into the list.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best PC Games You Should Try Out in 2023

10. Batman: Arkham City

9. God of War PC

8. Valorant

7. Persona 5 Royal

6. GTA V

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

4. CS 2

3. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Stray

1. Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Best PC Games You Should Try Out in 2023

The games we are listing down are of all genres so you have multiple options to consider. The order of the list is not important. In that way, the third pick on the list is not better than the eighth, and vice versa. All of these titles are worth trying out due to their gameplay, graphics, and storytelling.

That being said, most of these titles have a universal appeal and are admired by the fans of their franchises a lot. Some of these are free to play while the others require a subscription to play. The remaining ones you will just have to download from a game store.

10. Batman: Arkham City

Developer: Rocksteady Games

Rocksteady Games Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Batman Arkham City is the best Batman Arkham Franchise game without a doubt. It has the complete Batman rogues gallery along with a linear story. The game starts off casually with Bruce Wayne addressing the people of Gotham and then quickly turns into a nightmare with Batman trying to navigate and survive Arkham City filled with criminals, gangsters, villains, and psychopaths.

The signature Arkham gameplay returns in an upgraded fashion featuring more combos and colorful ways to integrate gadgets into combat. Stealth gameplay is simply the best with multiple creative ways to use the environment to eliminate enemies. The game also lets you play as Catwoman, Batman’s love interest who has indirectly tangled and decides to navigate the dangers of the city in their own way.

The side quests are meaningful and brilliantly designed, aside from the usual Riddler trophies and there are multiple collectibles and easter eggs scattered throughout the city referencing DC canon. The boss fights are creative and the voice acting is top-notch, featuring the late Kevin Conroy lending his voice to the Caped Crusador.

Advertisement

There is a skill system in which you can use Upgrade Points to get various new gadgets and moves, or you can choose to upgrade your suit. The story, combat, quests, and general free-roam capability will keep you busy for hours. Even then if you get bored, you can always partake in the game’s challenges featuring various combat and stealth maps.

9. God of War PC

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Everyone following the God of War Franchise was surprised when God of War was announced for the PC. It was released as an addition to the Sony Catalog that was being ported to the PC to boost sales for the title. God of War is one of the best entries in the series and dives into fatherhood and the complications related to it when you are a God.

The story is entirely about father and son as Kratos and Atreus delve deeper into the confines of Norse Mythology and survive all manner of beasts and creatures. They fight gods, elves, mystical creatures, and sometimes even each other in this linear story filled with emotional turmoil and agony. The game is succeeded by God of War Ragnarok which concludes the story but to experience the full weight of that, we recommend you start with this.

God of War PC brought Kratos to PC for the first time and it didn’t disappoint. The game has beautiful storytelling, best-in-class graphics, superb voice acting, and larger-than-life story quests that invest you in these characters. The camera does not cut out even once in the game and it is a one-shot game should you decide to binge it.

The game won many awards for its voice acting, story, graphics, and character design. God of War PC is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we recommend you have before setting out to play any other game on PC.

8. Valorant

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Publisher: Riot Games

Valorant is one of the fastest-growing games in the world at the moment and for good reason. Its premise is simple just like any other FPS game, but it executes it perfectly. The reason behind that execution is a dev team that loves the game and the characters put in it. Riot Games has always upped the bar in terms of character design and voice acting.

The game has multiple game modes such as Ranked, Unrated, Spike Rush, Escalation, Deathmatch, Replication, and Team Deathmatch. The game is also an Esports sensation, having multiple tournaments each year featuring the best and most recognized teams around the world competing at the game’s highest level.

Valorant has more than 20 characters with more on the way this year. The gameplay is addictive, most of the community is supportive, there are various things to do in the game and the skin collections are pieces of art that Riot has put their heart into. There are tons of customization options and each character has a distinct personality of their own.

The gameplay is difficult and it takes a while to get used to, but once you do, it is hours of endless fun. However, you won’t enjoy it a lot if you are not playing with friends because that is where this is the most fun. Valorant also has a Premier Mode which allows players a chance to compete at the highest levels due to how the Franchise Model of the game works.

7. Persona 5 Royal

Developer: P-Studio

P-Studio Publisher: Atlus, SEGA

The Persona Games are some of the best when it comes to storytelling and linear gameplay. The character design, voice acting and the sheer amount of things to do in Persona 5 Royale will leave you baffled. In addition to the addictive gameplay, it has free-roam aspects as well which the series is so known for.

Persona 5 Royale follows the story of Joker, who with his powers, forms a team called the ‘Phantom Thieves of Hearts’ who stop the corrupt by changing who they are on the inside by traveling to their ‘Mind Palace.’ If you are not already familiar with the franchise, you will be confused at first. However, if you have played the previous games, you will fit right at home.

The game follows the same roadmap laid out by the previous Persona games and is one of the best adventure games out there with graphic novel-type traits. The Persona franchise has always been the best in giving characters a good arc and making them their own rather than just playing second to the Main Character and this game does not stray away from that fact.

Persona 5 Royal has a little more to offer than the regular Persona 5. Not only will it get you hooked on the franchise, but it will also give you the experience of a lifetime featuring likable characters whom you get to interact and build your relationships with, fight with, and progress all the same. It is like playing your way through a young adult novel.

6. GTA V

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

The latest entry in the GTA Franchise is also its best one yet. GTA V brings us not one or two, but three playable characters in the form of Trevor, Michael, and Franklin who have their own separate lives, crazy attitudes, and out-of-the-box story missions. More bizarre than ever, GTA V throws us headfirst into the lives of each of these characters and brings them together fantastically.

The most appealing aspect of this game, however, is its open-world setting in which you can do whatever you like. Take a trip to the mountains, ride a sportscar, visit shady places, hallucinate, fly a plane and so much more. There are endless options and activities to partake in and there is always something to do in the game. That is why, GTA V has been so successful both in terms of storytelling and gameplay but also in sales and marketing.

The game is undoubtedly a must-play that features all of the things fans liked about the previous games dialed up to 11. It portrays the selfishness of the characters and their human nature perfectly. The gameplay is fabulous and the violence is never-ending. Without a doubt, GTA V is one of those games you will never regret playing, especially if your system can handle it.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man Remastered has been a blessing for PC fans all around the world because it allowed players to experience the beauty of playing as the webslinger without having a need to buy the console exclusively for it. The port was a huge success and allowed the modding community to go wild. The game is the same as the console version but with more FPS, more overclocking possibilities, and better graphics.

Peter Parker is torn between two worlds as he is a much more experienced Spider-Man. A chance encounter with his ex, Mary Jane Watson unearths a new villain that threatens the city’s very existence. Pairing up with allies, Spider-Man navigates his rogues gallery and fights with everything he has. The web-swinging of the game is fantastic and has a lot of variations allowing you to parkour, super-jump, zip-line, swing and so much more to reach your destination.

There are many other things you can do in the game including side missions that involve helping fellow New Yorkers, unlocking various suits and equipment through Challenges and so much more. If all of that is too much, just keep enjoying the view and swing through the city! There are fan-favorite suits including the ones from the MCU and SONY franchises.

The voice acting is top notch and the character designs are brilliant. This is the perfect start for Insomniac which is why they are planning to start a universe of Marvel characters beginning with Wolverine and Spider-Man.

If you want to experience what it truly is like to be Spider-Man then you cannot afford to miss this game.

4. CS 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

CS: GO is gone but in place of that came CS: 2 with better graphics and lots of issues. In its current state, the game is playable but there are some issues. However, Valve is trying their best to fix that and they are constantly trying to improve this game. The concept of Counter-Strike is unique and it is the game that kickstarted the craze for FPS games.

That is why, it is naturally a good choice to start with the godfather of all FPS games. CS 2 is the newest iteration of Valve’s tactical shooter and now it is bigger and better. With millions of players queuing up every month, you can spend hours on CS 2 playing multiple maps and not get bored.

There are tons of guns you can try out and there are multiple game modes to choose from including the Deathmatch and Casual Game Modes. There are competitive game modes as well where you can try your luck and ensure that you can get the ultimate CS 2 experience. Plus, there are tons of streamers dedicated to playing the game and there is a separate Esports section that is revered all around the world.

CS 2 has tons of fun things to do and the best part about this game is its replayability. You can binge on it for hours without getting bored. Play it with your friends or go through it alone, the good old battle between the game’s CTs and Ts is fun, engaging, and exciting.

3. Rise of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics Publisher: Square Enix

Lara Croft returns in the second edition of Crystal Dynamic’s Tomb Raider franchise and she is bolder than ever. Undoubtedly, the best game out of the trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider showcases why Lara’s character is so loved throughout the gaming world. Voiced by Camilla Luddington, Lara is now on her way to becoming one of the best archaeologists of her time.

Her journey begins where the last game ends. She struggles to process what happened at the Yamatai and sets out on a journey to find some answers. The signature combat is even more improved, filled with new abilities and skill trees to progress through and new weapons to make. There are tons of variants for Lara in terms of costumes you can siphon through, some are callbacks while others are beautiful additions.

Collecting and using different resources is an integral part of the combat. Any given resource can be used to make something useful, aiding Lara on her journey. The game is semi-open world, featuring various resources scattered throughout the world. In addition to that, there are several Tombs which you can venture to, to find hidden treasures, upgrades, resources and so much more.

The game is filled with exciting side missions, puzzles, and adversaries that make you play the game more. The game has tons of replayability value, making it one of the best projects under Crystal Dynamics.

2. Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

BlueTwelve Studio Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

If you ever want to play as a cat, then Stray is your best option. Revered as one of the best games ever made, Stray is something to behold. You get to play as an unnamed cat who explores the future in a world where humans do not exist and are replaced by robots. You have a robot companion and as you delve deeper into the sci-fi, cyberpunk, neon-colored cities you find, you uncover the mystery behind the human’s disappearances.

The game is an adventure title with open-world features. You are pushed into a hostile but beautiful world with dangers that harm you as a cat. You can do everything you want as a cat ranging from climbing walls to leaping across obstacles. Cause chaos wherever you go or do not interfere, the choice is yours. You also have a companion with you called B-12 who aids you on your journey.

The robots around the world go around and ask for your help, in most cases, this factor is what helps the story progress. You can also meow and nuzzle up to non-playable characters. It causes them to respond in a certain way and every response is different. This game features a cute and huggable stray cat and you will have a great time progressing through the story either way.

The game fills you with glee and allows you to go on a journey as a cat with a perspective of a world you have never seen before. It is a masterpiece and something we definitely recommend.

1. Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

If you want to venture deep into the city of Tokyo with magical powers to detect ghosts and kill demons, then this is what you are looking for. Ghostwire Tokyo is one of the best games in circulation out there and it is not even a contest. One of the best open-world action, adventure games, Ghostwire: Tokyo has everything you would want from a game that involves magic.

Players take control of Akito Izuki, who is just a boy suddenly granted magical powers by a spirit. Players utilize those magical powers using hand gestures. By defeating multiple spirits, one can collect upgrades and Yokai which unlocks new powers. The combat might get a little repetitive if you keep using the same powers but it is fun to explore the nightlife of Tokyo. Not to mention you can pet animals in this game.

The game won multiple awards for its beautiful graphics, gameplay, and colors. The city of Tokyo is vibrant and it is one of the best representations of the original out there. There are tons of things to do around the city and you can expect hours of fun with tons of progression. It is one of the best PC games and is worth trying out.