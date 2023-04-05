The Last of Us Part 1 PC hotfix patches fullscreen crashes

Despite being one of the most celebrated games of the last decade, The Last of Us Part 1 had an absymal PC debut. From crashing to poor performance, the PC port of the post-apocalyptic title was as grim as the game’s world itself. PC users have been subjected to model distortions, and even shaky camera controls when trying to play TLOU Part 1. Naughty Dog and PC port developers Iron Galaxy Studios have taken note of the issues and are quickly pushing out hotfix patches.

The Last of Us Part 1 updated to v1.0.1.7 on PC

We previously aimed to have a fix for camera jitters related to mouse controls. However, to address unexpected issues this caused, we’ve pushed this fix toward a later patch. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 4, 2023

Fixed an issue that could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time

Fixed an issue where the ‘Reset to Default’ function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched

Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers

While the current patch fixes many issues, the most annoying jittery camera bug remains unaddressed. Naughty Dog took to Twitter to apologize for the delay, and assure fans that it will be fixed in an upcoming patch.

The developer team also assured users that another patch is coming this Friday:

“Our team is continuing to work toward future improvements and patches, including eventual Steam Deck verification. We will keep you updated on future patch plans, including this week’s patch on Friday.”

For now, Nvidia users can apply a hotfix driver update to reduce their issues. While this does help with stability on most cards, 30 series users will still see more crashes than others.