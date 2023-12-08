The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins the Best Action/Adventure Game award at The Game Awards 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just won the Best Action/Adventure Game award at The Game Awards 2023 and it was something all the fans hoped for. The game is currently the latest iteration of the long-running franchise. The game created a huge uproar ever since its release.

Advertisement

And their journey is simply beginning with this award victory. The award was announced by none other than Simu Liu, the famous MCU actor behind the voice of Shang Chi. He joined the stage of The Game Awards 2023 to showcase the new game title he was working with. And after its glorious world premiere, the nominations for the award were announced.

The Zelda franchise amasses another award after this win at The Game Awards 2023

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the Best Action/Adventure Game award at The Game Awards 2023. This marks another one of their titles achieving great heights and how they always ended up winning a new award with a new release.

Advertisement

The tradition goes on as ToTK wins a trophy. And it is not a small feat considering how many good games were already there in the long list of games nominated for the same discipline. After the announcement, the Nintendo EPD/Nintendo representatives boarded the stage to receive this award with open arms. They also exclaimed their utmost sincerity and generosity in nominating their game to the category.

They expressed love for all the fans around the world who played their game and carried on the legacy of Zelda along with them. And it was a joyous moment for the company as well as fans as the game received this award. And it was amazing for everyone to watch.