Top 10 Highest-Rated Players in FIFA 23 Women’s World Cup mode

Ripan Majumdar
|Published June 27, 2023

FIFA 23 Women's World Cup cover art featuring Sam Kerr

(Image by EA Sports)

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup nearing, EA Sports is preparing to release this tournament in their renowned soccer game FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 currently features a tournament mode that lets fans experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In this mode, they played with the national teams participating in this grand tournament. Similarly, this soccer game would soon feature the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 as a separate game mode.

This upcoming mode will feature many renowned women. Currently, FIFA 23 only has some female soccer stars thanks to featuring the UEFA Women’s Champions League. But soon, there would be even more faces representing their national teams in the upcoming in-game game mode featuring the grand tournament.

High-rated players in the upcoming FIFA 23 Women’s World Cup mode

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the return of the Women’s National Teams in FIFA 23 with the World Cup mode. As part of this new mode, EA Sports has recently unveiled the Top 100 high-rated female players in the game. But we will look into only the Top 10 from that list of players.

Sam Kerr (Australia)

FIFA 23 Women's World Cup Sam Kerr of Australia.
The Australian superstar Sam Kerr in FIFA 23 (Image by EA Sports)

It isn’t surprising to see Sam Kerr as one of the highest-rated female players in FIFA 23. She is among the best soccer players, whose phenomenal performance for Australian National Team and Chelsea helped her become the FIFA 23 cover star. She is a 91-rated Striker (ST) with a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 87
  • Shooting – 91
  • Passing – 74
  • Dribbling – 90
  • Defending – 42
  • Physicality – 84

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

FIFA 23 Women's World Cup Alexia Putellas of Spain.
Alexia Putellas in FIFA 23 (Image by EA Sports)

The only female player to rival Sam Kerr’s rating is “La Reina of Soccer” Alexia Putellas. This Spanish midfielder’s superior performance helped her become the first two-time Ballon d’Or Feminin winner. This Barcelona star is a 91-rated Central Midfielder (CM) who also plays as a Left Winger (LW). She also has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 83
  • Shooting – 91
  • Passing – 92
  • Dribbling – 91
  • Defending – 72
  • Physicality – 78

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

FIFA 23 Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway.
The Norwegian runner Caroline Graham Hansen (Image by EA Sports)

The high-rated soccer star following Putellas is her Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen. The Norwegian attacker is an excellent dribbler who helped Norway and Barcelona win many matches. Hansen is a 90-rated Right Winger (RW) and can also play as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) and Striker (ST). She also possesses a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 91
  • Shooting – 87
  • Passing – 88
  • Dribbling – 92
  • Defending – 48
  • Physicality – 75

Alex Morgan (United States)

FIFA 23 Women's World Cup Alex Morgan of the USA.
Alex Morgan, the face of Women’s USA team (Image by EA Sports)

Alex Morgan has been the face of women’s soccer for many years. Her goalscoring abilities helped the USA become a two-time World Champion. Also, her performance at club level has been outstanding too. So it is no surprise that she is a 90-rated female player in FIFA 23. She is a Striker (ST) who is gifted with a 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 89
  • Shooting – 91
  • Passing – 80
  • Dribbling – 88
  • Defending – 47
  • Physicality – 77

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

FIFA 23 Ada Hegerberg of Norway.
FIFA 23 Ada Hegerberg of Norway (Image by EA Sports)

The next in the line is none other than the Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin. She helped Olympique Lyon win many league titles and the Champions League. Hence, she is a 90-rated Striker (ST) with a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills. She is undoubtedly a goalscoring machine in the game.

  • Pace – 83
  • Shooting – 91
  • Passing – 77
  • Dribbling – 87
  • Defending – 39
  • Physicality – 77

Wendie Renard (France)

FIFA 23 Wendie Renard of France.
The French stopper Wendie Renard (Image by EA Sports)

Hegerberg’s Olympique Lyon teammate and captain, Weendie Renard, also found a spot on this list. The Frenchwoman has been one of the finest defenders in the world. She has saved Lyon and France in many matches with her defending skills. She is a 90-rated Center Back (CB) with a 3-star Weak Foot and 2-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 61
  • Shooting – 71
  • Passing – 71
  • Dribbling – 71
  • Defending – 93
  • Physicality – 87

Lucy Bronze (England)

FIFA 23 Lucy Bronze of England.
English full backLucy Bronze (Image by EA Sports)

It was impossible that the best full-back in the world not to find a spot on this list. Lucy Bronze has been a key figure in Barcelona’s league and UWCL winning run in 2022/23. Similarly, the Englishwoman is a phenomenal player in FIFA 23. After all, she is a 90-rated Right Back (RB) who has a 3-Star Weak Foot and 3-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 85
  • Shooting – 77
  • Passing – 82
  • Dribbling – 83
  • Defending – 88
  • Physicality – 89

Marie Katoto (France)

FIFA 23 Marie Katoto of France.
The French scoring matching, Marie Katoto (Image by EA Sports)

The best French forward, Marie Katoto, also made it to the list of high-rated FIFA 23. The young PSG star has already made her name known as an elite female player. Her goalscoring ability for PSG and France helped her get the 89 rating. Further, she is an excellent Striker (ST) with a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 87
  • Shooting – 90
  • Passing – 78
  • Dribbling – 85
  • Defending – 39
  • Physicality – 73

Irene Paredes (Spain)

FIFA 23 Irene Paredes of Spain.
Irene Paredes, the Spanish wall (Image by EA Sports)

How could Irene Paredes not be one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23? She is the crucial figure in the defensive line of Barcelona and the Spanish National team. Because of her elite defending skills, EA Sports has rated him as an 88-rated Center Back (CB) with a 3-Star Weak Foot and 2-Star Skills.

  • Pace – 82
  • Shooting – 54
  • Passing – 68
  • Dribbling – 71
  • Defending – 90
  • Physicality – 84

Guro Reiten (Norway)

FIFA 23 Guro Reiten of Norway.
Guro Reiten, the versatile Norwegian maestro (Image by EA Sports)

Guro Reiten is among the elite-class wingers in the world. She is a crucial figure in the attacking line of both Chelsea and the Norwegian National Team. Reiten is an 88-rated Left Midfielder (LM) who is also capable of playing as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) and Striker (ST). Further, she has a 3-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Sills.

  • Pace – 90
  • Shooting – 79
  • Passing – 86
  • Dribbling – 86
  • Defending – 64
  • Physicality – 63

These are only ten of the highest-rated female players in FIFA 23 as part of the upcoming Women’s World Cup mode. There are more exciting players like this in the game. But until EA Sports releases that mode, fans can check the new features for the Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC by clicking here.

Ripan Majumdar



Ripan Majumdar is a Gaming writer at The SportsRush. He has been playing video games for over 15 years and now using that experience for the past two years in the field. Over the years, he has been an Assassin's Creed and FIFA fan, but he also enjoys playing games like Minecraft and Sims 4. Aside from video games, he is an avid football fan who cheers for Barcelona. He enjoys making digital sketches when he is not writing articles or playing video games.

