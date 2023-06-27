With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup nearing, EA Sports is preparing to release this tournament in their renowned soccer game FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 currently features a tournament mode that lets fans experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In this mode, they played with the national teams participating in this grand tournament. Similarly, this soccer game would soon feature the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 as a separate game mode.

This upcoming mode will feature many renowned women. Currently, FIFA 23 only has some female soccer stars thanks to featuring the UEFA Women’s Champions League. But soon, there would be even more faces representing their national teams in the upcoming in-game game mode featuring the grand tournament.

High-rated players in the upcoming FIFA 23 Women’s World Cup mode

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the return of the Women’s National Teams in FIFA 23 with the World Cup mode. As part of this new mode, EA Sports has recently unveiled the Top 100 high-rated female players in the game. But we will look into only the Top 10 from that list of players.

Sam Kerr (Australia)

It isn’t surprising to see Sam Kerr as one of the highest-rated female players in FIFA 23. She is among the best soccer players, whose phenomenal performance for Australian National Team and Chelsea helped her become the FIFA 23 cover star. She is a 91-rated Striker (ST) with a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

Pace – 87

Shooting – 91

Passing – 74

Dribbling – 90

Defending – 42

Physicality – 84

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

The only female player to rival Sam Kerr’s rating is “La Reina of Soccer” Alexia Putellas. This Spanish midfielder’s superior performance helped her become the first two-time Ballon d’Or Feminin winner. This Barcelona star is a 91-rated Central Midfielder (CM) who also plays as a Left Winger (LW). She also has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills.

Pace – 83

Shooting – 91

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 91

Defending – 72

Physicality – 78

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

The high-rated soccer star following Putellas is her Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen. The Norwegian attacker is an excellent dribbler who helped Norway and Barcelona win many matches. Hansen is a 90-rated Right Winger (RW) and can also play as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) and Striker (ST). She also possesses a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills.

Pace – 91

Shooting – 87

Passing – 88

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 48

Physicality – 75

Alex Morgan (United States)

Alex Morgan has been the face of women’s soccer for many years. Her goalscoring abilities helped the USA become a two-time World Champion. Also, her performance at club level has been outstanding too. So it is no surprise that she is a 90-rated female player in FIFA 23. She is a Striker (ST) who is gifted with a 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

Pace – 89

Shooting – 91

Passing – 80

Dribbling – 88

Defending – 47

Physicality – 77

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

The next in the line is none other than the Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin. She helped Olympique Lyon win many league titles and the Champions League. Hence, she is a 90-rated Striker (ST) with a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills. She is undoubtedly a goalscoring machine in the game.

Pace – 83

Shooting – 91

Passing – 77

Dribbling – 87

Defending – 39

Physicality – 77

Wendie Renard (France)

Hegerberg’s Olympique Lyon teammate and captain, Weendie Renard, also found a spot on this list. The Frenchwoman has been one of the finest defenders in the world. She has saved Lyon and France in many matches with her defending skills. She is a 90-rated Center Back (CB) with a 3-star Weak Foot and 2-Star Skills.

Pace – 61

Shooting – 71

Passing – 71

Dribbling – 71

Defending – 93

Physicality – 87

Lucy Bronze (England)

It was impossible that the best full-back in the world not to find a spot on this list. Lucy Bronze has been a key figure in Barcelona’s league and UWCL winning run in 2022/23. Similarly, the Englishwoman is a phenomenal player in FIFA 23. After all, she is a 90-rated Right Back (RB) who has a 3-Star Weak Foot and 3-Star Skills.

Pace – 85

Shooting – 77

Passing – 82

Dribbling – 83

Defending – 88

Physicality – 89

Marie Katoto (France)

The best French forward, Marie Katoto, also made it to the list of high-rated FIFA 23. The young PSG star has already made her name known as an elite female player. Her goalscoring ability for PSG and France helped her get the 89 rating. Further, she is an excellent Striker (ST) with a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills.

Pace – 87

Shooting – 90

Passing – 78

Dribbling – 85

Defending – 39

Physicality – 73

Irene Paredes (Spain)

How could Irene Paredes not be one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23? She is the crucial figure in the defensive line of Barcelona and the Spanish National team. Because of her elite defending skills, EA Sports has rated him as an 88-rated Center Back (CB) with a 3-Star Weak Foot and 2-Star Skills.

Pace – 82

Shooting – 54

Passing – 68

Dribbling – 71

Defending – 90

Physicality – 84

Guro Reiten (Norway)

Guro Reiten is among the elite-class wingers in the world. She is a crucial figure in the attacking line of both Chelsea and the Norwegian National Team. Reiten is an 88-rated Left Midfielder (LM) who is also capable of playing as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) and Striker (ST). Further, she has a 3-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Sills.

Pace – 90

Shooting – 79

Passing – 86

Dribbling – 86

Defending – 64

Physicality – 63

These are only ten of the highest-rated female players in FIFA 23 as part of the upcoming Women’s World Cup mode. There are more exciting players like this in the game. But until EA Sports releases that mode, fans can check the new features for the Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC by clicking here.