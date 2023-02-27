The Most Fun and Notable Minecraft 1.20 Features You Should Keep in Mind!

Today, we will discuss the most notable changes that will come out in the Minecraft 1.20 update. The update will release in Spring.

The next major update from Mojang is supposed to roll out in the Spring of 2023. Until then let us discuss the important features of the update along with some notable things you should keep an eye out for. Some players have already experienced these changes in the beta that rolled out some time ago. However, we have some news of new biomes, mobs, and in-game content that will release for the new update. Let’s discuss.

Minecraft Update 1.20: Sniffer, Cherry Blossom Biomes, Archeology, and More!

#5 – The Cherry Biome

The Cherry Blossoms will be making an appearance in the game now. Witness the breathtaking beauty of the Japanese culture on your pixelated screens in the game with the introduction of the Cherry Biomes. Players will be able to roam around and breathe in the beauty of the Cherry biomes with the help of Update 1.20! With the wood from Cherry trees, you can craft planks, blocks, and many other items. You can also find sheep, bees, and other mobs in this biome.

#4 – Bamboo Remake

Bamboo is a pretty one-dimensional material in the game currently. They are used to make scaffolding and such. However, with the new update, one can make many things from bamboo such as slabs, stairs, boats, buttons, signs, and a lot more. Players can also use bamboo to make plank and mosaic blocks.

#3 – Archeology Based Minecraft Content

Archeology is going to be an important part of the game going forward. Players will be able to craft a brush and then be able to clean off sand blocks to uncover pottery shards. If one can collect enough of those shards, then one will be able to make pots. However, this is the beginning of the adventure. By the time the whole update rolls around, players will be able to do a lot more.

#2 – Armor Customizing and Smithing Templates

Players will be able to customize their armor now by using a smithing template to add armor trims. Now players will be able to use these templates on different pieces of armor to vary customization rather than have the same design on every part.

#1 – The Sniffer and Camel Mobs

Archeology and the Sniffer go hand in hand as you can find eggs through the activity. After finding the Sniffer eggs, players can hatch them to get the mobs. Sniffer can detect ancient seeds which players can use to obtain torch flowers. Camels will also be in the game, one can find them in the desert biomes.

That is all you need to know about the five best features of the Minecraft 1.20 Update. For more Minecraft-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

