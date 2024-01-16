EA FC 24 85+ Double Upgrade SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

The 85+ Double Upgrade Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This new challenge is part of the ongoing FC Versus Fire and Ice campaign. With the release of this promo, fans have the opportunity to get their hands on some excellent cards. Here is everything about this new SBC, including how to complete it.

Advertisement

Squad Building Tasks are a crucial part of the Ultimate Team. It enables fans to exchange their unrequired cards for high-rated or unique ones by completing different lineup-creation challenges. EA Sports continues to release new SBCs throughout the year to keep fans hooked in the Ultimate Team mode.

What Is 85+ Double Upgrade SBC?

The 85+ Double Upgrade is a new SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This challenge allows fans to get two higher-rated Ultimate Team cards. Furthermore, the cards obtained through this SBC might be from the current FC Versus Fire and Ice promotion.

Advertisement

Both cards obtained via this Ultimate Team challenge would have an 85 or above rating, eliminating the possibility of receiving a lower-rated player card. The rare cards fans would get usually cost thousands at the Transfer Market.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports didn’t complicate the 85+ Double Upgrade SBC allowing fans to finish it with ease. They would need to put together two squads of eleven players to fulfill this newly introduced Ultimate Team challenge. However, fans have to follow specific requirements when building the squads.

82-Rated Squad

The squad should have at least two players rated at 84 or above.

The squad’s overall rating should be higher than 82.

83-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be higher than 83.

To build the required squads, fans would be spending over 25,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can also complete the challenge for less amount of coins by using untradeable or spare cards from their collections. If fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn these essential resources.

Top 10 most rare drops from 85+ Double Upgrade SBC

From FC Versus Fire and Ice to Team of the Weeks, fans can get these unique or Rare Gold cards with a rating of 85 or above from this 85+ Double Upgrade SBC. The following are the rarest drops available via this new Ultimate Team challenge.

Neymar Jr Versus Fire (93-rated ST)

(93-rated ST) Neymar Jr Versus Ice (93-rated LW)

(93-rated LW) Rodri Versus Fire (91-rated CDM)

(91-rated CDM) Rodri Versus Ice (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Kevin De Bruyne Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Erling Halaand Rare Gold (91-rated ST)

(91-rated ST) Kylian Mbappe Rare Gold (91-rated ST)

(91-rated ST) Alexia Putellas Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Marcus Rashford Versus Fire (90-rated RW)

(90-rated RW) Marcus Rashford Versus Ice (90-rated ST)

That’s all there is to know about the current 85+ Double Upgrade SBC. EA FC 24 fans should remember to finish this challenge before it expires from the Ultimate Team.