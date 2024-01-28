“I Love Mario Kart” – Ted Star Marissa Shankar Reveals She Plays Mario Kart on Her First Ever Red Carpet Visit

After Henry Cavill and Erin Moriarty, the gaming community has found itself the new celebrity gamer in the form of Marissa Shankar, who recently shared her passion for Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8. However, many might wonder who is Marrisa Shankar and how she rose to stardom.

Shankar recently attended the red carpet event for the world premiere of the American comedy television series Ted, which is the prequel to the 2012 movie. The show received mixed reactions from the audience, but they couldn’t help but praise the casting, especially Marissa Shankar. One of the performances that grabbed everyone’s attention was Shankar’s character Sarah.

The native Los Angeles actress has a small filmography, which includes a few independent movies. However small or big it may be, she left her mark on each of them. She first came into the spotlight for her work in “Nighthawk” and “Expunged.” Aside from acting, this future star has also showcased her directional skills with the 2021-released drama “Every Day.”

After her performance in the Peacock original series, we could expect to see the young actress in more prominent roles. It won’t be surprising if she becomes a household name in the future.

Marissa Shankar is now a seasoned veteran at Mario Kart

On the red carpet for Ted’s world premiere, Marissa Shankar was interviewed by IGN. The young actress was asked whether she was in any capacity invested in gaming. To everyone’s surprise, she is part of the celebrity gamer club, as the LA native shared her love for Mario Kart. She also didn’t shy away from sharing about how bad she was at it once.

“I love Mario Kart. And let me just say something real quick, I used to s*ck a** but not anymore.”

The Ted star was later asked about her favorite character and track from the 2014 Nintendo racing game. Marissa claimed INkling Girl to be her favorite, while her favorite race course is New York Minute. The actress further claimed to like the “travel-y ones” and so she also enjoys racing on the Berlin Byways, Paris Promenade, and London Loop.

The interviewer jokingly said Marissa Shankar should be a “travel agent” for Mario Kart 8 due to her favorite tracks. Moreover, the American actress also agreed with the statement and claimed that it should have been an actual job. It would be intriguing to know which other games this future star enjoys playing.