Reports Claim The Last of Us Was the Most Pirated TV Show of 2023

The HBO adaptation of the renowned action-adventure video game The Last of Us was a major hit. The TV series received a lot of praise from fans and critics for its plot, performance, and direction. Recently, this 2022-released adaptation has also become the most-pirated series of this year.

TorrentFreak, the platform known for keeping tabs on piracy torrent sites, recently reported The Last of Us was the most illegally downloaded show in 2023. The Star Wars spin-off Mandalorian and Marvel’s Loki are following this HBO adaptation on that list

The Last of Us was an immensely popular title in the gaming community, and the TV series featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey already had an established fandom, but it also impressed the non-gamers audience who were unaware of the original game. In fact, this HBO series went on to win the “Best Adaptation” at The Game Awards 2023.

Video game adaptations have always been criticized for often diverting away from the source material. However, The Last of Us stayed true to the 2013-released action-adventure game. Moreover, this HBO adaptation also had the game’s creator, Neil Druckmann, as the co-director alongside Craig Mazin. Last, but definitely not least, the incredible performances of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie were the reason this show became such a hit.

What will TLOU Season 2 be based on?

The upcoming The Last of Us Season 2 will be based on the “Game of the Year” winner sequel. There is a lot of hype about the show, as some major incidents change the fate of the main characters in the 2020 sequel. Besides, many fans even wondered if the showrunners would stick with the source material for the upcoming seasons since Mazin once claimed there might be some diversions like replacing pores with tendrils and Tess’s sacrifice in Season 1.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the game’s creator Druckmann shared that the upcoming season would feature additional content from The Last of Us Part II’s PlayStation 5 remaster version. Naughty Dogs recently announced a remake for the next-gen Sony console set to release in January 2024. Moreover, this remastered version would feature new content which was cut from the original sequel.

The upcoming season of this HBO adaptation will see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their role. The highly-criticized video game sequel also introduced another protagonist, Abby, who is rumored to be played by Kaitlyn Dever in the adaptation. The American actress has previously voiced and did motion capture for Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.