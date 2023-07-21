Valorant Icebox Guide: How to Play the Coldest Map in the Game

Icebox is one of the most preferred maps in Valorant due to the number of strategies you can run on it. In addition, it rewards players with good fundamentals and an understanding of the mechanics.

Valorant maps have been on a cycle for quite a while. Icebox made many changes, but we have not seen the map in quite a while. When Bind was added back with multiple modifications, the devs removed Icebox. Therefore it will be quite a while before we see it come back in the game.

However, in the meantime, it is a good idea to learn how to execute an attack and defend the map. This guide will break down the callouts for the map and see what you can do to play the map correctly. The first step would be to understand both sites and their associated lanes. Let us get into it.

Valorant Icebox Locations and Callout Guide

Icebox is the fifth map that came out in Valorant. After its release, it quickly became everyone’s favorite map due to its construction and the many ways one can execute on different sides of the map. Icebox is only present in game modes like Deathmatch, Spike Rush, or Escalation.

In addition to Icebox, Breeze is also out of rotation. These maps will return with changes, but we do not know when. Icebox’s mid is crucial if you want adequate map control and want to pivot when things get haywire. That is why prioritizing it is essential. That being said, let us look at every callout you need to remember when playing Icebox.

When playing on A Site on Icebox: A Belt, A Nest, A Pipes, A Site, A Rafters, A Screen

A Belt, A Nest, A Pipes, A Site, A Rafters, A Screen When playing Mid on Icebox: Mid Blue, Mid Pallet, Mid Boiler

Mid Blue, Mid Pallet, Mid Boiler When playing on B Site: B Garage, B Green, B Cubby, B Yellow, B Site, B Orange, B Snow Pile, B Kitchen, B Tube, B Fence, B Hall, B Snowman, B Black, B Hut

About Attacking on Icebox in Valorant

Icebox is a relatively open map in the game; therefore, you must expect plenty of medium to long-range gunfights, especially if you are attacking B. Most professional players usually target A because there are multiple points to watch, and it can be hard to defend due to various Lines of Sight.

With a strong Duelist and an Initiator, you can easily access any site, not just A. However, your team needs to execute together, trade kills, and ensure that you can get a plant so you can start layering utility for the post plant. Having mid-control is essential, too, just in case you need to rotate over.

Controllers will shine on this map due to its long ranges. They will help block off Operator angles, reducing enemy numbers and allowing for safe plants. That being said, let us see what approaches you can take for A Site in the game.

How to Attack A Site

The A Site requires excellent coordination to attack, but due to Icebox’s layout, you can use several strategies to confuse the enemies and get the advantage. We will use three different approaches in this case. The first is the standard 5-man execute, one is the 3-2 mid-split, and the next is the 3-2 B Fake.

For the 5 man execution, we will require precise team coordination. First, we must see if enemies have pushed up A Nest. Suppose they haven’t proceeded onward. It is also good to have two players pushing A Belt to get a line of sight over to A Rafters. After we have Nest and Belt control, smoke off Screens and Back site to gain power and plant. Ensure that at least one player uses the Ropes to get “410” control.

For the 3-2 mid-split, start with three players clearing off Nest and Belt for A. At the same time, a team of two players will silently lurk up B Tube or make their way to Mid Pallet to assist with the Site hit. To help the team to lurk up Pallet, a Controller can smoke off Mid Boiler for easier access and freedom to mid.

Ensure that you place a tripwire or alarm bot to control flanks. Once you have mid-control, the three on A Nest can execute on-site.

The 3-2 B Fake will be a mid-heavy execution as you will attack and make a sound on B instead of A. While three players make noise B, two will lurk below B Tube onto B Halls or B Orange. Once they reach those respective positions, they can cut off early rotations and get those easy kills. In contrast, the three players who made noise can rotate and make their way over to A. You can even leave these two players as lurks if things go south.

Where to Plant Spike on A Site?

There are plenty of plant spots on A Site you can utilize to set up a beautiful post plant that is easy to defend. Firstly, the most useful one is beside the Radianite Boxes on A Site that provides a clear visual to A Belts and the rest of A Nest. This is easy to hold as the enemy will have to plant in the Open and will have no cover.

Another spot you can plant is called “Top Site,” where you plant the spike in a way that overlooks Belts and Nests again. Any spot where you can see Belts and Nest is a good spot for post plant. However, the plant spot will also change depending on where you are and where most of your friends are stationed. If you have primary control of the Defender Spawn and Mid, you can plant the spike Backsite to take advantage of that control.

How to Attack B Site

Now, to attack B Site, you must take control of Mid. This will prevent any flanks from happening or the enemy from getting an advantage. As usual, we will employ three strategies to gain control over the B Site. Those include a 5-man execute, a Mid to B execute, and a slow-burning 3-2 setup.

For the 5-man execution, we recommend taking your time establishing control B Garage, Green, and Cubby. Once you do, feel free to tell your controllers to smoke off B Snowman and also smoke off the plant spot. Ensure trips are on the flank and transparent Yellow by putting Initiator/ Duelist utility. This way, you can control the Site and prepare for the post plant.

For the Mid to B Execute, you will need to smoke off under Tube so you can directly make your way over to B Orange. However, watch out for any peeking enemies from Kitchen, and we recommend establishing B Hall’s control. Once you do, plant it Top Site in the open, allowing for a line of sight onto attackers peeking from anywhere in B. We recommend using Sage to block off the Mid Tube entrance onto the Site so you can hold off the post plant a little more and funnel enemies onto Halls.

For the Slow Burning 3-2 Setup, we recommend starting with three players lurking up Mid instead of B. Two remaining players on B will work on getting control of B Cubby and Garage. Do not execute Yellow yet. The trio lurking Mid can move over to B Halls and establish control of Orange and Snowman. Once they do and kill any enemies present there, the two remaining players can execute Yellow and plant the spike on B.

Where to Plant Spike on B Site?

Three main spots allow you to defend the after-plant well on B Site. First is the default plant spot below the Top Site, a little ahead of the Cubby. This allows your team to hold the after-plant while playing a safe cover of Yellow, B Green, and Cubby.

The Second spot is on Top of the Site just after you take the zipline. You can plant here when you do the Mid to B Execute. This plant spot can allow you to kill enemies using your explosive utility, and you can easily defend it if you have Orange and Hall’s control.

The last spot is a guaranteed attack round win, but it can take lots of map control to accomplish. You can plant the spike near B Fence overlooking B Backsite. This will allow you to kill enemies through Fence to Backsite and vice versa. However, for this to go well, you will need solid control over Defender Spawn, B Kitchen, and B Backsite. This one is comparatively harder to accomplish than the other two.

About Defending on Icebox in Valorant

Defending on Icebox can be tricky since the attackers can take over most of the map control if you do not challenge them early in the round. However, with proper defensive setups and calculated aggression, you can quickly reduce the enemy numbers without losing the advantage.

Just like the attacker side, you can get lots of map control if you dedicate numbers to certain parts of the map. Many teams commonly run the 2-2-1 or the 3-2 setup or, when they have read patterns of the enemies, a 3-1-1 layout. A 2-2-1 structure includes one Agent holding mid while the two pairs are holding the two sites.

Ensure that a Sentinel is holding mid because it has many choke points enemies can exploit to slip through your defense. A Killjoy is the best way to go for this map. Let us look at how you can hold individual sites on the map.

How to Defend the A Site

A Duelist and an Initiator would be a good choice for the A Site. Since the A Site has a lot of areas you can use to exploit and get early picks, it is a good place for a Duelist Operator player to set up. A Jett can Updraft on top of the Generator and then get a pick off an enemy A Nest.

The Initiator can help gather early information or distract the enemies with their utility long enough for the Duelist to get a pick and move out. However, if you want to pair the Duelist up with a Controller, that is also an excellent choice. Now, we recommend playing in the Maze or Backsite because it will be difficult for the enemies to pick you off.

Peek through Rafters only when necessary because the enemies are always watching that spot, which can result in a quick death. Smoke off both entrances through the Maze to hold and defend the Site. If you can, ask your Sentinel to place utility for you so it is easier to stop enemies in their tracks.

You can also play behind Screens, giving you access to both of the Maze entrances for easy picks. It is also a great place to start a retake.

Ways to Retake on A Site

A Site retakes start with the Defender Spawn. While retaking, be mindful of your flanks in case the enemies strike from behind. It would be best to clear out Backsite using the Initiator utility to get onto the Site. Smoke off the Generator so you can take control of the Site.

Most of the time, enemies will play a post plant with lineups, and the plant will be near the Radianite boxes. Here you have two options, take the fight to them and pick the enemies off from Nest or Belts or try to sneak a ninja defuse off while your teammates cover you. A Harbor Cove can go a long way in helping you defuse the bomb.

Your UItimates can quickly turn the tide of the battle, so ensure you save them for the retake.

How to Defend the B Site

Defending the B Site is simple. You have to possess control of Yellow and Mid. However, that is easier said than done when your enemy bombards you with lots of utility. We recommend you start with a Duelist taking an early angle on top of Yellow or near Cubby.

Ensure that one person is always watching Mid because it is easy for the people on Site to get killed by someone who walks through Mid. Establish Mid control and then play Backsite or Snowman if you want to play it safe. Controllers can smoke off Yellow and B Entrance to ensure lesser map control for the enemies and deny the spike plant.

However, much of your defense on B will depend on your team getting the first kill and keeping the numbers advantage. That is why adept communication is necessary in these scenarios.

Ways to Retake on B Site

Retaking the B Site requires a lot of communication and prompt utility usage. Start by clearing Mid, Halls, and Orange to see if any enemies are holding those pesky areas. While two teammates clear Mid and all the related angles mentioned above, three teammates should push through Snowman and clear out B Back.

Smoke off Yellow and B Main, which will ensure a defuse. Once you smoke it off, ensure that your teammates hold the smoke so the enemies do not push it and kill the one defusing it. It is a good idea to save Ultimates like the Fade Ultimate or the Killjoy Lockdown for retake since it will help a lot while defusing.

Best Agents to Pick on Icebox in Valorant and Why

Here are the best Agents you can pick on Icebox in Valorant.

Duelists

Jett: Jett is a good pick, regardless of the map. Her kit is built for aggression, and she thrives on that. Getting an Operator in the hands of your Jett should be the priority in defense rounds.

Jett is a good pick, regardless of the map. Her kit is built for aggression, and she thrives on that. Getting an Operator in the hands of your Jett should be the priority in defense rounds. Raze: Raze’s explosiveness can help you quickly dispatch many enemies on the attack. Her Paint Shells and Boombot are excellent tools for entry, and her Ultimate can be used for retake to turn the tide of the battle.

Raze’s explosiveness can help you quickly dispatch many enemies on the attack. Her Paint Shells and Boombot are excellent tools for entry, and her Ultimate can be used for retake to turn the tide of the battle. Neon: Neon users will have quite an easy time navigating Icebox due to her movement. She can quickly run circles around the enemy, and using her to rotate swiftly and get behind enemy lines is the best strategy. Her Ultimate is even better now due to the RNG changes made in recent patches.

Initiators

Skye: Skye is golden on this map. Her healing can help wounded teammates, while her Ultimate is one of the best to use in man-down scenarios. In addition, her flashes are some of the best at blinding enemies and gathering information.

Skye is golden on this map. Her healing can help wounded teammates, while her Ultimate is one of the best to use in man-down scenarios. In addition, her flashes are some of the best at blinding enemies and gathering information. Sova: Pairing Skye and Sova will help your team composition a ton. Sova’s information-gathering abilities are second to none in Valorant. The Ultimate is an excellent utility in post-plant or man-down scenarios, while the Owl Drone and Recon Dart greatly help the team. In addition, the Shock Darts are crucial for post-plant as one can utilize lineups.

Pairing Skye and Sova will help your team composition a ton. Sova’s information-gathering abilities are second to none in Valorant. The Ultimate is an excellent utility in post-plant or man-down scenarios, while the Owl Drone and Recon Dart greatly help the team. In addition, the Shock Darts are crucial for post-plant as one can utilize lineups. Kayo: Kayo’s ability to shut down the enemy is unique. No other Agent in the game currently can suppress the enemy, which makes Kayo essential to have on the team. His flashes are useful when rushing out of smokes, and his Grenade can be used in post-plant scenarios. In addition, his Ultimate is excellent for retaking and hitting sites.

Sentinels

Killjoy: Killjoy is the go-to Sentinel for anyone wanting to play a more grounded and defensive role. In addition to having a utility that can watch flanks, her Nanoswarm grenades are great for post plants and separating the enemies during site hits. Her Ultimate is the best retake tool in the game.

Killjoy is the go-to Sentinel for anyone wanting to play a more grounded and defensive role. In addition to having a utility that can watch flanks, her Nanoswarm grenades are great for post plants and separating the enemies during site hits. Her Ultimate is the best retake tool in the game. Sage: Combine Sage with Skye; you have lots of healing potential. Sage is an essential Agent that helps in holding down the Site. Her Wall can deny entry, while her Slow Orbs can catch enemies pushing in for easy kills. Sage is a lesser-picked Agent, but she thrives in the hands of an experienced player.

Combine Sage with Skye; you have lots of healing potential. Sage is an essential Agent that helps in holding down the Site. Her Wall can deny entry, while her Slow Orbs can catch enemies pushing in for easy kills. Sage is a lesser-picked Agent, but she thrives in the hands of an experienced player. Chamber: Chamber can do a lot of damage in the hands of an aimer, especially on Icebox. His abilities are designed for eco rounds, while his Ultimate can help turn the tide of the battle. Chamber’s Trips are suitable for holding down an area, and he works well as a site anchor.

Controllers

Brimstone: Brimstone is one of the best Controllers in the game, and he shines on Icebox due to his smokes and mollies. His Stim Beacon is great for bursting onto sites as a team, and the Molly can be used as a post-plant utility. The Ultimate is also another reason Brimstone is so good on attacking rounds.

Brimstone is one of the best Controllers in the game, and he shines on Icebox due to his smokes and mollies. His Stim Beacon is great for bursting onto sites as a team, and the Molly can be used as a post-plant utility. The Ultimate is also another reason Brimstone is so good on attacking rounds. Astra: Astra controls the map well with her abilities. The Gravity Well and the Nova Pulse are great tools for post-plant or stopping enemy pushes, while the Ultimate can help gain control of a specific section of the map or while retaking.

Astra controls the map well with her abilities. The Gravity Well and the Nova Pulse are great tools for post-plant or stopping enemy pushes, while the Ultimate can help gain control of a specific section of the map or while retaking. Harbor: Harbor brought a whole new realm of map control to Valorant due to his water-related abilities. His Ultimate is an excellent tool for retaking or slowing enemies down, while the Cove can help in safe plants and defuses. The other skills can be used to take cover and provide safe passage onto the Site.

Harbor brought a whole new realm of map control to Valorant due to his water-related abilities. His Ultimate is an excellent tool for retaking or slowing enemies down, while the Cove can help in safe plants and defuses. The other skills can be used to take cover and provide safe passage onto the Site. Viper: Any controller recommendation list is incomplete without the inclusion of Viper. Her abilities are second to none, and her Ultimate is an excellent tool for post-plant and defense. Her Poison Orb and Wall can help with safe passage onto the Site and is a perfect tool for lurkers, while the Snake Bite is one of the most popular utilities for lineups.

Tips to Remember When Playing Icebox in Valorant

Here are some tips to help better your gameplay on the map Icebox.

Utilize the ropes on each side to either rush the enemy, fake sounds or get an advantage over the enemy.

Use elevated angles to get easy picks. Some examples are B Yellow, Generator on A, A Pipes, and more.

Utilize lineups to ensure post-plant victory. Brimstone, Viper, and Sova are the most popular agents for learning lineups.

Those are all the things you need to know about Icebox in Valorant. For more Valorant content, click here.