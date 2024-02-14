VCT Americas 2024 Teams Tier List: Every Team Ranked

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Americas 2024 is fast approaching and this year we have tons of teams that have the potential to be the 2023 Fnatic. There are 11 total teams in VCT Americas due to the franchise introduction of The Guard Core aka G2 Esports. VCT Americas will begin on 17th February with the first match being NRG Esports facing off against Furia. The excitement is palpable as fans rally in support of their favorite teams. There have been many off-season tournaments worthy of attention like the Red Bull Home Ground #4, the Afreeca TV international event, and the Ludwig X Tarik Invitational.

Based on that and the reputation of the players on the team, we curated a tier list predicting which team is going to be the best coming out of the Americas region in 2024. It is going to be an exciting year for Valorant Esports as the best of the best in the Americas face off against each other in the Kickoff tournament to determine Masters seeding. Let us rank the teams that have the potential to be the best in the business.

VCT Americas 2024 Teams Tier List

We will divide this list into four separate tiers. The best of the best will be in the S-Tier while others will rank among the A, B, and C-Tier. S Tier teams are the ones that have championship-caliber talent and are the favorites in the tournament. A Tier ones are better than most of the other teams in the tournament and have the chance to upset the S-tier teams. B-Tier ones are the ones that have a good team but may struggle against S and A-Tier teams while C-Tier ones might just struggle to remain in the franchise.

(Note: This list is based on the writer’s opinion and is not the final list)

S Tier Teams

NRG Esports

LOUD

Leviatan

NRG Esports have former world champions on their team. All of them have won Valorant championships in their career and their core looks strong. LOUD has largely remained unchanged with just the exception of Erick ‘aspas‘ Santos leaving the team for Leviatan. Speaking of, Leviatan has picked up aspas, Corbin ‘c0m‘ Lee, and Ian “tex” Botsch to better their roster, bringing them into the S Tier category.

A Tier Teams

Cloud9

Sentinels

G2 Esports

Cloud9 has looked in dominant form in the off-season tournaments and their core has played together a ton. Their experience together sets them apart from the rest. Sentinels have upset everyone in the off-season and have bolstered their roster with Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro and Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid. They can pull off miracles in this season if they play well.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, has The Guard core who have more than 2 years of experience playing together. With the induction of Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf, they are sure to surprise everyone with their performance, one way or the other.

B Tier Teams

100 Thieves

KRU Esports

Furia

100 Thieves have had an off two years never picking up momentum and only winning a game or two. But hopefully, with the addition of world champion IGL Kelden Elric “Boostio” Pupello, they can bring their form back. KRU Esports has upset a lot of teams before and they have the potential to be a solid team, this tournament will be a test of strength for them.

Furia was a strong team last year, it will be difficult for them to retain form with the loss of their star duelist, Douglas ‘dgzin‘ Silva.

C Tier Teams

MIBR

Evil Geniuses

That leaves MIBR and EG. MIBR has good team coordination but it will be difficult to make it out alive seeing the caliber of talent in the group they are in. Evil Geniuses on the other hand have barely strung together a roster at the last moment and they haven’t had time to practice. However, they retain an advantage over the other teams since they only need to win a couple of matches to qualify for Masters Madrid.