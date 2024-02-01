Why are Warzone Streamers dropping hints about a supposedly massive announcement on X?

Fans of Warzone might have noticed several of their favorite Streamers hyping up a supposed upcoming announcement in their X(Twitter) Posts. While the announcement is still a mystery to casual players, streamers and pros have claimed that it is going to be “crazy.” Moreover, the news quickly made headlines as some of the posters were well-known Warzone exclusive streamers like JoeWo, FaZe Swagg, and Lucky Chamu.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AverageJoeWo/status/1752926181417202151?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Swagg/status/1752925329059099005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LuckyChamu/status/1752924901915467875?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to leaks, the streamers might be talking about a major announcement that is going to bring back an old familiar battle royale map last seen a year ago. Lucky Chamu even claimed that the news was going to break Call of Duty Twitter as we know it. According to FaZe Swagg, the news will drop on the 1st of February at 10 am, and it will be interesting to see how the Call of Duty community reacts to this news.

What might the Warzone announcement be about?

The speculative Tweets hint at Fortune’s Keep which is a battle royale map that was removed during the start of Warzone 2. Fans haven’t seen Fortune’s Keep live since November 2022. That is why most of the streamers are hyping the release of the battle royale map.

The Fortune’s Keep is a custom-designed map for Resurgence game modes and was released for the first time on June 22nd, 2022 as a part of the Season Four update for Call of Duty Vanguard. We suspect it is going to return as a part of the Season Two update for Modern Warfare III. With several long and short-distance angles to cover, it is the perfect map for a Resurgence game mode that is fast-paced and action-packed.

Fortune’s Keep has always been an iconic and fun map for Warzone players. It is a fresh change from the usual Resurgence maps and provides an environment that is suited to all playstyles.

Advertisement

When will Fortune’s Keep Release?

Season 2 will go live on February 7th at 9 am PT. However, Call of Duty hasn’t made an announcement for the same on their official X account or their blog. We suspect this announcement that streamers are hyping up is going to be Activision revealing Fortune’s Keep as part of the Season 2 update patch. Since Season 2 will go live in approximately a week, we expect Fortune’s Keep to drop along with it. It is unknown if Activision is going to make changes to the map but we expect it to remain the same as seen in the image above.