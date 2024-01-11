Modern Warfare 3 News: ‘The Boys’ Crossover Season 1 Reloaded Content Drop Details

MW3 will release its Season 1 Reloaded patch soon and with it comes tons of content. Call of Duty in particular is known for its crossovers with various franchises, and this time they are back with another collaboration with Amazon Prime Sensation ‘The Boys.’ Last year, we saw Black Noir, Homelander and Starlight join the fight in Modern Warfare 2 via operator bundles. Hence, it was only natural to have A-Train and Firecracker join the show in the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

MW3: The Boys Crossover and Season 1 Reloaded Content Drop Details

Alongside a whole host of new content for MW3 this season, we also have The Boys crossover which will be a blast for the fans of the show. In addition to the new Operator bundles featuring the two antiheroes, A-Train and Firecracker, the old bundles, including Black Noir, Homelander, and Starlight will also return to the in-game store so the fans who missed out on can purchase them this time around.

Activision also has a new adjoining mode which complements the crossover beautifully. Furthermore, aside from the operator skins, the bundles will also have cosmetics that are going to justify their monetary value.

Details for the A-Train and Firecracker Bundles

It was long announced that A-Train and Firecracker will be the new Supes joining the fight. However, we now have a clearer picture of what we can get in their bundles.

A-Train Bundle

Drop into the fight as the fastest man in the world, A-Train, and with that, players also get two new weapons that complement his speed. Those weapons include the “Turbocharged” Assault Rifle and the “Fast AF” SMG. In addition to all of the weapons, we have tons of cosmetics as well.

Part of the bundle includes the “Here Comes the A-Train” Animated Calling Card, an A-Train weapon sticker, the “Turbo Rush Energy Drink” Weapon Charm, the “World’s Fastest Man” Animated Emblem, the “The Boys A-Train” Loading Screen, and the “Fastest Man in the World” Finishing Move.

Firecracker Bundle

Firecracker is the newest Supe to be featured in the show and now players have a chance to drop into the fight as her. The bundle that includes the Firecracker operator skin also includes two weapon blueprints which are the “Smoking Gun” Assault Rifle, and the “Fellow Patriot” LMG.

Fans purchasing the bundle will also get the “Firecracker” Weapon Sticker, the “Second Protects” Weapon Charm, the “Eagle Eyed” Animated Emblem, and the “Freedom of Speech” Finishing Move.

New Limited Time Game Mode Details and Achievements

The Boys bundles in MW3 also come with a limited-time event that includes a variation of the Kill Confirmed game mode. Instead of dropping Dog Tags upon death, players will drop doses of Temp V which is going to allow players to get powers like Heat Vision for a limited time. In addition, there are achievements associated with completing certain challenges in this game mode.

In short, there are six challenges players need to complete to earn a weapon blueprint by the end. Those challenges are:

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode ( Reward: Calling Card ).

). Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS ( Reward: Emblem ).

). Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 ( Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip ).

). Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times ( Reward: Large Decal ).

). Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations ( Reward: Weapon Charm ).

). Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment (Reward: Double XP Token).

The Mastery Reward upon the completion of all six aforementioned challenges would be “The Boys” Special LMG Blueprint. The weapon already has four attachments including a 150 Round Drum and incendiary ammunition for additional firepower.