The Renetti is one of the most reliable pistols in the game and with it comes the ability to win close-range gunfights. The weapon has a high mobility, fire rate, and damage that is competitive to SMGs. Moreover, players can also use the Jak Ferocity Aftermarket Parts to turn the gun into an SMG. However, our objective in this piece is to make it competitive for Warzone. That is why, we are going to take a look at the best Renetti Loadout for Warzone 3 to see what makes the weapon tick in the battle royale.

The Best Renetti Loadout in Warzone 3

Having a secondary weapon handy that is as strong as Renetti is important because it will help you when you run out of ammunition during your fights. The reason why this weapon is as effective as SMGs is because of its three-round burst which stabilizes the weapon and ensures that most of your shots land on target.

This weapon is similar to the Raffica Pistol from the original MW2 game. However, with the three-round burst, it can easily kill people quite fast. The range isn’t that much but it can easily work if the enemy is injured or low in close to medium ranges.

That being said, let us take a look at how you can unlock this pistol.

How to Unlock the Renetti

There are two ways in which you can unlock the Renetti in Warzone. The first thing you can do is level up your account to 21 in either Multiplayer or Warzone. This will unlock the weapon. Another way in which you can unlock this weapon is through Modern Warfare Zombies. Drop in on Zombies mode, find a Renetti, and exfil with it to unlock it in the Gunsmith.

Once you do unlock it, you will have to grind for attachments for this weapon.

Attachments Breakdown

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

Akimbo Renetti Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

XTEN Sidearm-L400 Stock: FTAC Satus Folding Stock

We start with the 50 Round Drum which is going to ensure that we have enough ammunition to take out multiple enemies at the same time. These extra bullets are going to be lethal at close range because you can target weak enemies. Follow that up with the Bruen Express Trigger Action which is going to better the fire rate of the weapon.

This produces increased TTK which is complemented by the 50-Round Drum since you will run out of ammo often if you don’t have an extended mag. We will also Akimbo the weapon which will double the TTK but reduce the range. That is a fair tradeoff but it is important because it can give you dominion over extremely close ranges. Just switch to your pistols when in close range and watch the enemies disappear.

To improve the hip fire of the weapon, we are going to use the XTEN Sidearm-L400. This is going to help land more shots on target since we are only hip-firing when using the Akimbo. For the last attachment, we are going to use the FTAC Satus Folding Stock. This stock is going to better the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon so you can stay on target when firing.

Primary Weapon

For the primary weapon, we are going to use the BAS B which is one of the most lethal weapons in the game right now. It is effective in all ranges which will help you rely on the Renetti. The Renetti is going to be primarily used for closer ranges while the BAS B is going to help you in medium to long ranges. We will attempt to balance out the weapons with these attachments.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: Ravage-20 Stock

Ravage-20 Stock Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

As usual, an extended magazine is going to help you out a lot. Running out of ammunition is going to be the death of you, especially in long ranges. We also recommend using an Optic for better tracking. The Ravage 20 Stock is going to better the control while the Barrel and the Muzzle increase the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon. In addition, the Muzzle is going to help you control the recoil and suppress the weapon.

Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

For the first perk, we are going to use the Double Time perk which is going to increase the tactical sprint and reduce the cooldown. For the second perk, we are going to use the Mountaineer perk. It is going to reduce fall damage and also going to reduce the fall penalties which will better the movement after the fall.

For the third perk, we are going to use Tempered which is one of the best perks for survivability. Tempered will allow you to fully armor up with two plates instead of three, saving one armor plate. Finish off the loadout with High Alert which is going to improve your survivability by pulsing your vision anytime a person looks at you.

For the lethal, we are going to use the Semtex since it is quite reliable and lethal. For the tactical, we recommend the Flash Grenade due to its versatility in any engagement.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is custom-built for survivability with the Renetti in Warzone. The star is still the Renetti which is going to be lethal in close ranges. The BAS B is there for protection in which the Renetti is not effective. However, if you want to use this as a BAS B loadout, it can work like that as well. The Renetti is only built for close ranges with this particular loadout.

However, if you want to make it a medium-ranged loadout, substitute the Rear Grip Akimbo attachment for the Jak Ferocity Aftermarket Parts which is going to convert the Renetti into an SMG.