Xbox Rumored to Announce Another Developer Direct, Will Seemingly Focus on Upcoming Releases Like Hellblade 2 and Avowed

Developer Direct is one of Microsoft’s biggest events for Xbox and insiders claim that the next one will take place soon. The event showcases many upcoming titles that excite fans and give them an idea of when they will be released.

For instance, awaited games like Hellblade 2, Avowed, and Flight Simulator 2024 still didn’t get a release date yet. During this conference, Xbox fans can learn more about these titles alongside reveals of other games that will be released this year.

Rewinding to 2023, Xbox Developer Direct featured games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Hi-Fi Rush, and more. These new games were featured at the event alongside discussions on the included features. While this take on game reveals is different from Sony’s PlayStation, the event is fun to watch till the end. Last year the event ran for over an hour and a similar time frame can also be expected this year.

The Developer Direct 2024 is more anticipated than ever as many games have been previously showcased and insiders claim that more will be shared about them. As per insider information, games like Hellblade 2, Avowed, Towerborne, and Flight Simulator 24 will be featured at the upcoming event.

It is also expected that Xbox might shed some light on bringing in Activision Blizzard games like Diablo 4 and Call of Duty franchise to Game Pass. Since such a move didn’t take face this year, 2024 could be the moment fans have been waiting for.

Speaking of fans, many are excited to hear more about upcoming releases since Microsoft hasn’t talked much about its plans in 2024. Moreover, fans have been particularly excited about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as it will be arriving with Xbox Game Pass. Some even compared the large library of available games on the Game Pass with PlayStation’s high pricing for their games. But again, some have displayed their disappointment with upcoming releases as there aren’t many exclusive AAA titles.

Looking at the information that has been shared beforehand, game releases for Xbox have been locked till January with reveals in past events. Hence, it can be expected that the Developer Direct might be scheduled in late January or February. Last year the event took place on January 25, 2023, so the first option might be the viable one. Additionally, many games can be insta-released during the event showcase, which fans should look out for.

Xbox begins 2024 with a bang, announces 40 games as day-one releases for Game Pass

Before even the new year hits, Xbox fans are already ready for 2024 as they have a lot to look forward to. During events throughout 2023, a total of nearly 40 games have been revealed, which will see a day-one release on Game Pass. Moreover, Activision Blizzard titles would be fully integrated with the console ecosystem which is equally exciting for all.

January 2024 will be packed for Xbox Game Pass users as many titles will be made available on the day of release. The full list of games that will be released during this time frame is as follows:

War Hospital (January 11, 2024)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18, 2024)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (January 18, 2024)

Anomaly Agent (January 24, 2024)

Go Mecha Ball (January 25, 2024)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 26, 2024)

Tekken 8 (January 26, 2024)

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will surely reveal other titles that are planned for release on the platform. However, it is not known whether it would feature the reveal of 40 games altogether in one go. So, patience from fans is requested at the moment as we all wait for the upcoming event.