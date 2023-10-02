Alpha Decay DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Alpha Decay is a Tier 5 DMZ Mission in Warzone 2 and it is for the Shadow Company Faction. This piece will look at how you can complete it and discuss the objectives and rewards for the same.

Warzone 2 DMZ is an intuitive and essential part of the Call of Duty 2022-23 experience. It made Warzone 2 have a post-campaign aspect to it and even gave Warzone its own separate storyline filled with multiple factions. Among all the different factions, Shadow Company is one of them and it is loved by all due to its adventurous objectives.

We are going to tackle a Tier 5 Mission in the Shadow Company Faction titled ‘Alpha Decay.’ We will discuss tips to finish the mission, the objectives, and so on. If you want to check out a list of all the missions for Shadow Company, click here. Let us take a look at what you can do to complete this mission in the game.

Alpha Decay Warzone 2 DMZ Guide: Everything You Need to Know

There are multiple kinds of Warzone 2 missions that involve killing enemies and AI, infiltrating certain POIs, collecting and destroying equipment, and so on. This is a collection and infiltration mission. We will take a look at the objectives in detail later. However, as a pre-requisite, we recommend you prioritize collecting supplies such as medkits and self-revive kits right after dropping.

They are going to be of huge help when you get into sticky situations in these missions. That being said, let us take a look at what you need to do to complete this mission and what you get when you do.

As we mentioned earlier, this mission is a Tier 5 Shadow Company mission and is the second mission out of the seven in this Tier. Let us look at the rewards and objectives for the same.

Alpha Decay Rewards: Squad Operators Calling Card, +20,000 XP Objectives Drill open the secured safe in Vondel radiation Find the gas canister inside and extract it



As you can see, you will have to drop into Vondel and drill into a safe to extract a gas canister and then extract it. Let us see how you can do that.

How to Complete the Mission

Before we get into the mission, you should know that drilling into a safe in the game takes five or so minutes. You will have to defend that area and yourself in those 5 minutes. Plus, in this particular instance, you will have to survive the radioactivity, AI, and potentially the operators who are in the area. That is why, we recommend you play with friends and exercise caution. Now, follow these steps.

Once you drop into Vondel, gather supplies. Shields, self-revive kits, lots of ammo, and equipment that is useful. Make sure you get weapons that you are comfortable with.

In addition, because we are getting into the radiation zone, grab some Masks and Radiation Blockers.

Head into a radiation zone, you can find it in the mini-map. It is randomized in every deployment.

Ensure that you pop some Radiation blockers before you enter the radiation zone.

Find the safe in the radiation zone and start drilling into it.

Once you do, soldiers are going to swarm you. Defend the safe and yourself from them.

Once the five minutes are up, the safe will be opened and the first part of the mission will be complete.

Now, get the gas canister and make your way to the exfil point. Once the cutscene of you exfilling in the helicopter plays, the mission completion notification will pop up.

That is all you need to know about completing this mission in Warzone 2. Although the mission might appear simple, it might take you multiple tries because of other operators hanging around the radiation zone. In addition, the AI is difficult to deal with in this case. But if you play with friends and follow protocol it makes it a breeze.