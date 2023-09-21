The X-Rays Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is a Tier One mission for the Shadow Company. This short piece will look at everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement

Warzone 2 DMZ has tons of missions that reward players with contraband, XP, and tokens. There are multiple factions you can complete missions for. However, all of them have varying difficulty levels, and players can easily get stuck on a particular mission if they do not know how to complete it or don’t have help.

This guide will look at a mission that is not necessarily hard but people can mess it up due to technicalities. We will look at the X-Rays Mission and see the objectives and rewards for the same. After that, we will quickly hop onto the walkthrough of the mission. Let us see how you can complete this mission in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

X Rays DMZ Mission Guide in Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Tiers, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete the Mission

X Rays DMZ Mission Guide in Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

As a pre-requisite, we recommend spending the first five minutes looting, especially if you are playing solo because you will need equipment and ammunition. In addition, look for self-revive kits. They are going to help you out when you have no teammates near you.

After collecting everything you need you can start on the mission’s objectives. You will need to step into the radiation zone for this mission. You will see what we are talking about when you take a look at the mission’s objectives below.

Tiers, Objectives, and Rewards

The X-Rays DMZ mission is a Tier One mission and the fourth out of seven in the Faction.

X-Rays Rewards: Under freeway east warehouse key +5,000 XP Objectives Find and Kill 10 enemies while in the radiation with headshots over the range of 35 meters



As you can see, you will need to be in the radiation zone and kill 10 enemies with a headshot with a range of over 35 meters. It can be difficult if you do not know which weapon to use.

Advertisement

How to Complete the Mission

For this mission, we recommend dropping into Al Mazrah as the radiation zone is bigger. While making a loadout, ensure that you carry a one-shot Sniper with you like the MCPR-300 or the FJX Imperium. Also, put a magnification scope on them so it is easier to kill over longer ranges.

First, you need to find the Radiation zone on your map. Once you do, enter it and try to keep at least a 50m distance from your enemies before you kill them. You can gauge the distance by pinging the enemies in front of you. That ping will tell you the distance.

Once you kill the enemies, a progression bar should start filling up notifying you of the progress. Fill it up all the way by getting 10 kills and you should be done with the mission.

If you have trouble gauging the distance between the enemy and you, you can use a scope that has a rangefinder on it. Try one of the three choices we are listing below.

Raptor-FVM40

Angel-40 4.8X

Angel-40 4.8X

Moreover, you need not look at the target since the progress counts regardless of whether it is an AI or an enemy operator. That is all you need to know about the X-Rays DMZ mission in Warzone 2. If you liked this guide, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.