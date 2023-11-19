What are Echoes in Alan Wake 2 and how to find them

Alan Wake 2 introduces a new gameplay element to the franchise called Echoes that improves the narrative of the game and uncovers unexplored chapters. These things first appear during the storyline when you start playing as the male protagonist of the story during Initiation 2. This occurs right after exiting the Mr. Doors studio building and entering the nightmare version of New York.

Advertisement

In this chapter of Alan Wake 2, the protagonist reconciles with the events that have happened before and figures out the story that’s been written. After crossing the first hurdle, and getting a gun and torch, players have the task to enter the subway to progress the game’s story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1725166945954062736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Right after entering the subway, you’ll see the first of many Echoes with two floating circles, one colored black and the other white. Align both of them together and cause an eclipse to trigger its effects and continue the story. This one is a mandatory step as it reveals the Plot system in the game, which shifts the levels within the game.

Echoes can be found throughout the storyline of Alan Wake, and reveal crucial plot points that progress the story. Most of these objects are not hidden in specific locations and can be found easily while traversing through the title. Every chapter has multiple of these things and tells the stories that are crucial to the main plot.

These elements usually cover the stories of the Cult of the Trees or Alex Casey uncovering the mysteries of murders. Both of them are there in the Saga Anderson storyline, it is mandated to explore them and uncover the story which is left in the Dark Place.

Is it important to find all manuscript and Echoes to finish Alan Wake 2?

It is not mandatory to find every single manuscript and Echoes to finish the story of Alan Wake 2. Most of these items are just collectibles in the game and just tell an alternate story that is related to the main storyline. If you are a completionist and wish to explore the in-game universe, you can go for that approach.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1724427055301861779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Other than these, there are other collectibles during the Saga Anderson storyline like Cult Stashes and Casey Lunchboxes. Both these things are optional yet they do have great benefits which upgrade the character and make things simpler for the players. Cult Stashes mainly include upgrade items or new weapons which Saga is strong, while Lunchboxes have items that level up her perks.

Additionally, in Alan Wake 2, if you find every Cult Stash spread across Bightfalls, Watery, and Coudron Lake, you get a key. This key unlocks the lighthouse in Watery and gives away great items that shouldn’t be missed out on. However, you have to do this before reaching the point of no return, which happens after Chapter 6.