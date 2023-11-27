EA FC 24 raises the Hype around UCL, all set to release pre-order bonus cards featuring custom superhero-esque player designs and names
Ripan Majumdar
|Published November 27, 2023
If EA FC 24 fans thought the game couldn’t get any better, they now have 19 new UEFA Champions League Heroes to spice things up. Fans who pre-ordered the game will be spoiled with these new legendary players-turned-superhero cards. Well, here’s everything to know about these new special in-game items.
Electronic Arts introduced the Heroes promo last year with FIFA 23, adding several soccer legends for their heroic moments in the sport. This unique promo found its way to EA FC 24 but with a lot more to it than before. The 2023-released game hit the shelves with 62 Base Heroes, but there will be 19 new UCL Heroes since November 27.
These new UCL Heroes are upgraded versions of Heroes that are already present in the game. These new cards have better stats than the base edition. But what makes these stand out, is the player’s superhero-esque appearance on the card along with a superhero name.
Who are the new UCL Heroes in EA FC 24?
The new 19 UCL Heroes include players from various countries and leagues. This new promo also includes legendary female players, as Electronic Arts has finally added females to the Ultimate Team since EA FC 24. These soccer legends have been turned into superheroes because of their heroic actions in the UEFA Champions League.
- THE ACCOMPLISHED Alex Scott (88-Rated RB) – Barclays Women’s Super League
- LA LEGGENDA Gianluca Vialli (91-Rated ST) – Serie A TIM
- EL GUERRERO Carlos Tevez (90-Rated ST) – Premier League
- SURESHOT Wesley Sneijder (91-Rated CAM) – Serie A TIM
- DYNAMO Bixente Lizarazu (90-Rated LWB) – Bundesliga
- KING KANU Nwankwo Kanu (87-Rated CF) – Eredivisie
- THE WOLF Nadine Kessler (90-Rated CM) – Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga
- SPELLSTRIKE Giuly (88-Rated RM) – LALIGA EA SPORTS
- THE ARCTIC SOLDIER John Arne Riise (87-Rated LB) – Premier League
- THE CONDUCTOR Tomas Rosicky (88-Rated CAM) – Bundesliga
- FAST FUTURE Paulo Futre (89-Rated LW) – Liga Portugal
- FLASHFREEZE Dimitar Berbatov (88-Rated ST) – Bundesliga
- BOMBARDIER Sonia Bompastor (89-Rated LB) – D1 Arkema
- KUNINGAS Jari Litmanen (89-Rated CAM) – Eredivisie
- O MAESTRO Rui Costa (89-Rated CAM) – Serie A TIM
- KAPTAIN KOMPANY Vincent Kompany (89-Rated CB) – Premier League
- AGENT MACCA Steve McManaman (89-Rated RM) – LALIGA EA SPORTS
- TRICKYBEAS Demarcus Beasley (86-Rated LM) – Eredivisie
- THE MOTOR Ramires (87-Rated CDM) – Premier League
All of these are some amazing cards with incredible stats. Fans would definitely want to have all 19 of these UCL Heroes in their collection. But it might have a huge strain on their pockets. So here are some of our recommendations.
Fans should go with LA LEGGENDA Vialli up top while exploiting the wings with FAST FUTURE Future and AGENT MACCA McManaman. When it comes to midfield dominance, SURESHOT Sneijder, THE WOLF Kessler, and THE MOTOR Ramires should be the best. For defending, they got DYNAMO Lizarazu, KAPTAIN KOMPANY, and THE ACCOMPLISHED Scott.
These nine recommended players are based on our assessment of this promo, which may differ from yours. So, don’t be afraid to try out the other UCL Heroes because they might be the superheroes you need on your team.
