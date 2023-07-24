FIFA 23 Tim Cahill Futties Heroes SBC: How to get this Premier League legend in FUT?

EA Sports has released another exciting Futties card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Tim Cahill Futties Heroes card is now available in the game. Here is everything to be known about this new in-game item.

Advertisement

The Futties is a unique in-game promotion celebrating the various FUT cards released last season. Like other FIFA 23 promotions, it also enhances the stats of selected players who became part of it. Tim Cahill is the latest soccer player to join this unique set of cards.

Tim Cahill is a well-known name in Premier League history. His scoring prowess in the box helped Everton win many matches. Hence, EA brought this legend back into the sport as a Hero. FUT Heroes is a unique promotion in collaboration with Marvel, which brings some legends into the game as superheroes.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Tim Cahill Futties Heroes card

EA Sports released two unique cards for Tim Cahill, the 85-rated base Heroes edition and the 88-rated World Cup Heroes edition. Both are incredible cards with great stats. However, his best card came when the devs released the 95-rated Futties Heroes edition. This new FUT card has some mind-blowing stats.

Pace – 95

Shooting – 96

Passing – 88

Dribbling – 94

Defending – 73

Physicality – 97

Cahill is Striker (ST) on his new Futties Heroes card. But fans can convert him into a Center Midfielder (CM), Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM), and Center Forward (CF) to better suit the strategy and formation. This new FUT card also offers him 3-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot to become an ace defender in the Ultimate Team matches.

How to complete the Tim Cahill Futties Heroes SBC?

Tim Cahill Futties Heroes card is an excellent card that fans can easily acquire. There are two segments in the SBC, where fans must create starting lineup of eleven players. But while doing so, they must meet specific requirements.

Premier League

One Premier League player should be part of the starting lineup.

One Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be more than 87.

Top Form

One Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be more than 89.

Fans might have to spend over 240,000 FUT coins in the transfer market to create the fodder for this SBC. It is a reasonable price for this 95-rated special card. But they can lower the coins by using spare cards in their possession. In case of a shortage of both resources, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

Advertisement

FIFA 23 fans should get their hands on this Tim Cahill Futties Heroes card before EA Sports removes the SBC from Ultimate Team. If this guide is helpful, click here to learn about the new Jeremiah St. Juste Premium Futties card.