What is the Upcoming EA FC 24 Future Stars Promo All About?

Now that the Team of the Year excitement has died down in EA FC 24, most people are back to their daily grinds. On top of it, the arguably lackluster Road To The Finals (RTTF) promo might make waiting for the next update doubly difficult. However, fret not because reliable FC 24 leakers on Twitter have reported that the next promo will be the long-awaited Future Stars.

People who have been around the block with EA Sports’s Soccer title will be familiar with Future Stars. While this promo originated back in the franchise’s FIFA days, EA has brought it over to FC 24 and we can even expect a few top-rated cards to add to our ultimate teams.

As the title suggests, EA’s Future Stars promo is dedicated to the up-and-coming players who have made heads turn with their recent performances. This concept makes squad building quite interesting because players are able to use young players from their favorite teams, without compromising on quality. EA’s rating-based system is based on the previous year’s performance, and young players generally get a bronze or silver card since they have yet to prove themselves consistently. However, Future Stars gives those same players a significant boost in their stats as well as playstyles, and these new cards are quite valuable since they are often ahead of the power curve.

Are Future Stars’ cards upgradeable?

While not all Future Stars cards are upgradeable, EA has released some live cards in the past. However, instead of depending on the player or their club’s real-world performance, such cards can only be evolved through in-game objectives.

Generally, EA starts out by giving each user a low-rated card for completing a simple objective. Then, users have to use that card in further objectives or challenges to earn an upgraded item from the same player. Readers should also note that such evolutions aren’t restricted to just the stats, since Future Stars cards have received weak foot and skill moves upgrades in the past.