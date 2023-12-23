EA Sports FC 24 hits all-time low during Steam Winter Sale 2023

EA Sports FC 24 is available at its lowest price on Steam during the Winter Sale 2023, making it a great time to purchase the game. In the two-week-long discount fest, the football game is available at a 60% reduced price under three months of its release. Now, users can buy the title for only $27.99, and you shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity.

EA Sports FC 24 was originally launched at $69.99 on September 29, 2023. After applying the Steam Winter Sale 2023 discount, the title takes $42 less, despite being released a short while ago. Generally, newly released titles do not get many discounts as publishers don’t usually do it. However, due to the poor sales of the newly released title, Electronic Arts might have taken this step to improve their sales.

EA FC 24 is 60% off for Christmas: Standard Edition (was $70, now $28): https://t.co/bc1PvfhAho Ultimate Edition (was, $100, now $40): https://t.co/TkQz2oC33z pic.twitter.com/Tq7qs8DfPe — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) December 19, 2023

You might think EA Sports FC 24 is a bad game due to many negative reviews, but that is not the case. The latest football game released by Electronic Arts is one of the best sports games in the world right now and has a great online experience thanks to Ultimate Team.

Though it has to be mentioned that EA Sports FC 24 didn’t see much improvement from its predecessor, FIFA 2023, which is why fans are angry about it. If you haven’t purchased football games from Electronic Arts in the last two years, this title is a notable addition you can make during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

What are you doing if this happens to you? Credit: u/GGlowy pic.twitter.com/lybbwsmEyP — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) November 13, 2023

The EA Sports FC 24 has been sold at a 50% discount during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 and has gone beyond that during this seasonal sale. Moreover, judging from the price history of previous football games from Electronic Arts, it might not go lower than this any time soon. So, it is better not to miss this chance of purchasing the game now.

How will the Steam Winter Sale 2023 affect EA Sports FC 24’s player count?

The player strength of EA Sports FC 24 has been bumpy ever since its release in late November 2023. Being the biggest and most well-known sport in the world, the video game is likely to gain a lot of traction. Furthermore, the next-gen graphics featured in the game is also impressive enough to attract any fan of the sport.

With the massive discount being implemented on EA Sports FC 24, there’s a high likelihood that many will purchase the title during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. This will in turn improve the active player count, for a better multiplayer experience.

Probably the best FC 24 goal I’ve ever seen Credit: u/NzuahVI pic.twitter.com/UGCIhhssCY — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) November 3, 2023

At its current pricing, EA Sports FC 24 is a steal deal for any player who has been into the genre. Moreover, the multiplayer experience of the title is also fun and would be a great title to start up for parties during holidays or beyond.