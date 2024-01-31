Can You Pack Team of the Year (TOTY) Cards in EA FC 24 Even After the Ultimate Team Campaign Ends?

The Team of the Year (TOTY) promo keeps EA FC 24 exciting by introducing new high-rated cards, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), and Evolutions to the Ultimate Team mode. However, fans have started worrying about getting access to the TOTY and TOTY Honorable Mention cards once the promo expires.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team promo that has been in the game since the franchise was named FIFA. This promo celebrates the best 24 players, including 12 men and 12 women players, of the year by rewarding them with massively boosted cards. At the same time, some of the nominated players who fail to make it to the TOTY XIs are included in the TOTY Honorable Mention promo.

Can we get the TOTY cards in EA FC 24 after the promo expires?

Due to its incredible stat upgrades, the Team of the Year is the most-awaited Ultimate Team promo in the game. So, fans save packs and coins for months in the hope of acquiring these special player items upon their release. Since these cards are extremely rare, a major part of the community fails to pack anything significant during this promo. Moreover, with the campaign now coming to an end, fans have been struck with the fear of missing out, and many are wondering if the TOTY cards will be packable in the future.

The World’s Best XIs, chosen by you. Presenting the Men’s and Women’s #FC24 Team of the Year. pic.twitter.com/EVRypesWiv — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 19, 2024

We are happy to report that EA FC 24 fans will be able to acquire the TOTY cards from Ultimate Team packs even after the promo expires. However, they would have to wait until EA Sports released the Team of the Season promo sometime in April to May. In the FIFA titles, the expired promos, including the Team of the Year series, were again made available via packs during the TOTS campaign.

TOTS is also the most sought-after Ultimate Team promo after the TOTY. This is a unique promo that celebrates a wonderful season for every major league featured in the game. EA Sports introduces several special cards as part of this promo, which rival the TOTYs in stats. Moreover, the players who are part of the TOTY XIs could also get themselves new TOTS cards.

How can one acquire TOTY cards without packing them?

Even if the TOTY promo expires, fans can acquire the cards via packs when EA Sports releases the TOTS promo. However, they can also opt to buy these cards from the Transfer Market. It is the only place to get these rare cards even after the promo expires. However, since the supply is extremely low, fans should remember that these cards don’t come for cheap and cost millions.

It would be wise for fans to try acquiring the TOTY cards while they are still in packs. Yet, if at all they are unable to, they should wait for them to return in packs during the TOTS promo. Or, they could save up coins to buy one from the game’s Transfer Market.