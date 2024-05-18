“None of Us Are Running Slow”: Noah Lyles Shares His Sprint Analysis of Fellow Team USA Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics

The track community has long been speculating on the possible medal winners at the forthcoming Olympic Games. While Team USA is the favorite to win gold, the level of competition will always be strong due to the importance of the season. Noah Lyles spoke with Citius Mag before the Atlanta City Games, where the six-time world champion highlighted the readiness of his fellow Team USA athletes for Paris.

The 26-year-old reminded the community that USATF athletes have won the world championships for the past three years. This list includes him, Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman, all of whom are working hard to compete in the Olympics and win a gold medal for their country.

The six-time world champion also provided an overview of their current season’s performance, stating:

“None of us are running slow times.”

Interestingly, among his teammates, Lyles has the slowest time recorded so far. Although he has won every single race, including the Tom Jones Memorial and Bermuda Grand Prix, his times of times of 10.01 and 9.96, respectively, aren’t record-breaking. Hence, he has been putting in extra effort just to close the gap with his teammates.

Fans will also be delighted to know that the American track sensation will compete in the USATF NYC Grand Prix for his 200-meter season debut, and he has already challenged the current world lead holder in the event.

Noah Lyles’ bold statement to Kenny Bednarek

Kenny Bednarek dominated the Doha Diamond League, defeating Team USA athletes Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King in the 200-meter sprint to win a gold medal, meet record, world lead, and personal best. All of these feats were accomplished in a single track meet, and the track community was thrilled for the athlete.

However, Noah Lyles issued an open challenge to Bednarek, claiming he would take the world lead on June 19. The six-time world champion is looking forward to the USATF NYC Grand Prix, which will kick off his 200-meter season.

Lyles now holds the American record in the category, and he recognizes the significance of this year, having previously stated that he intends to challenge the long-standing 200-meter world record. It will definitely be a test for the six-time world champion, but as usual, he has accepted it openly to maintain his competitive edge.