HomeSearch

When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out? Release date and PC requirements listed

Danyal Arabi
|Published 10/04/2023

When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out? Release date and PC requirements listed

After a slight delay earlier this year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just a few weeks away from launch. The continuation of Cal Kestis’ journey will take place later this month, allowing fans to test out the new mechanics, character customization, and more. Since the title’s six-week delay, the developers have released extended gameplay trailers, revealing different aspects of the game. With the release of the final gameplay trailer, here are all the details we know so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28, 2023, after delays

After missing its initial release date of March 17, Jedi: Survivor will now launch on April 28. The delay was due to quality concerns, and to prevent crunch for Respawn Entertainment developers. An earlier statement by the developer read:

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule.”

Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Jedi Survivor:

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 155 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

RECOMMENDED:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 155 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

What are the editions and pre-order bonuses for Jedi: Survivor?

Deluxe Edition

  • The “Galactic Hero” Cosmetic Pack:
    • “Scoundrel” Cosmetic
    • “Rugged” BD-1 Cosmetic
    • “DL-44” Blaster Set
  • The “New Hero” Cosmetic Pack:
    • “Rebel Hero” Cosmetic
    • “BD-Astro” BD-1 Cosmetic
    • “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber Set

  • Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack:

    • “Hermit” Cosmetic
    • “Hermit” Lightsaber Set
    • “Combustion” Blaster Set

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will outfit Cal with the Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack:

  • “Hermit” Cosmetic
  • “Hermit” Lightsaber Set
  • “Combustion” Blaster Set

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Share this article
About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi