When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out? Release date and PC requirements listed

After a slight delay earlier this year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just a few weeks away from launch. The continuation of Cal Kestis’ journey will take place later this month, allowing fans to test out the new mechanics, character customization, and more. Since the title’s six-week delay, the developers have released extended gameplay trailers, revealing different aspects of the game. With the release of the final gameplay trailer, here are all the details we know so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28, 2023, after delays

After missing its initial release date of March 17, Jedi: Survivor will now launch on April 28. The delay was due to quality concerns, and to prevent crunch for Respawn Entertainment developers. An earlier statement by the developer read:

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule.”

Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Jedi Survivor:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 155 GB available space

155 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT

8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 155 GB available space

155 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

What are the editions and pre-order bonuses for Jedi: Survivor?

Deluxe Edition

The “Galactic Hero” Cosmetic Pack: “Scoundrel” Cosmetic “Rugged” BD-1 Cosmetic “DL-44” Blaster Set

The “New Hero” Cosmetic Pack: “Rebel Hero” Cosmetic “BD-Astro” BD-1 Cosmetic “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber Set



Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack: “Hermit” Cosmetic “Hermit” Lightsaber Set “Combustion” Blaster Set



Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will outfit Cal with the Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack:

“Hermit” Cosmetic

“Hermit” Lightsaber Set

“Combustion” Blaster Set

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.