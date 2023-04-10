When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out? Release date and PC requirements listed
Danyal Arabi
|Published 10/04/2023
After a slight delay earlier this year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just a few weeks away from launch. The continuation of Cal Kestis’ journey will take place later this month, allowing fans to test out the new mechanics, character customization, and more. Since the title’s six-week delay, the developers have released extended gameplay trailers, revealing different aspects of the game. With the release of the final gameplay trailer, here are all the details we know so far.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28, 2023, after delays
After missing its initial release date of March 17, Jedi: Survivor will now launch on April 28. The delay was due to quality concerns, and to prevent crunch for Respawn Entertainment developers. An earlier statement by the developer read:
“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule.”
Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Jedi Survivor:
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 155 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 155 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.
What are the editions and pre-order bonuses for Jedi: Survivor?
Deluxe Edition
- The “Galactic Hero” Cosmetic Pack:
- “Scoundrel” Cosmetic
- “Rugged” BD-1 Cosmetic
- “DL-44” Blaster Set
- The “New Hero” Cosmetic Pack:
- “Rebel Hero” Cosmetic
- “BD-Astro” BD-1 Cosmetic
- “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber Set
Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack:
- “Hermit” Cosmetic
- “Hermit” Lightsaber Set
- “Combustion” Blaster Set
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.