World Champion IGL Boostio joins 100T Valorant for VCT 2024

VCT 2024 is right around the corner and teams are scrambling to make final changes to their teams. North America is one of the regions that has the most clout and following. In addition, the current World Champions Evil Geniuses are from North America. That being said, EG made a huge mistake right after winning Valorant Champions 2023 as they trapped their players in “contract jail.” The IGL for EG, Kelden ‘Boostio‘ Pupello finally escaped when 100T Valorant got him on the roster for 2024.

Aside from that, the rest of the former Evil Geniuses squad was scattered in the wind with Ethan ‘Ethan‘ Arnold and Max ‘Demon1′ Mazanov moving to NRG. However, the fate of Corbin ‘c0m‘ Lee and Alexander ‘jawgemo‘ Mor remain unclear. Let us see what we know about the organization and how Boostio will change its approach for 2024.

Joined @100Thieves LETS FUCKING GO ❤️❤️ https://t.co/db4INbVbgy — 100T Boostio (@Boostio) January 8, 2024

100T Valorant has had very little success in the game even before the franchise model. The game has always eluded them and most of the time it’s not even the fault of the roster. Most of the time they lose their games due to minuscule mistakes. However, the current roster looks good as they gear up for VCT 2024.

Boostio on the other hand has gotten tons of experience in VCT 2023. Evil Geniuses started as a really weak team but eventually turned it around to become championship material. They were facing the likes of Paper Rex and DRX by the time Masters rolled around. That being said, let us take a look at the results for 100T and Boostio to see what magic they can make for the 2024 season.

100T Valorant had little success from the start of the franchising era. Their journey began at Red Bull Home Ground where they won the tournament against C9 3-0. However, that was the only taste of success or championship gold they had that year. 100T, after winning Red Bull Home Ground set their sights on VCT Lock In where their first match was against Fnatic. They lost quite cleanly against Fnatic, who went on a historic and dominant run that season.

During the regular season, 100T lost 5 out of their 9 matches and could not make Masters Tokyo. However, they did have a chance to qualify for Champions during the LCQ. However, they had to face Sentinels and if they lost, they were out of LCQ. They lost 1-2 and thus their official 2023 season ended. 100T also participated in the 2023 Red Bull Home Ground tournament. They had to face teams in a BO1 to qualify for the playoff stages.

100T beat Japanese Tier 2 Team SCARZ 13-7 but lost to DRX in the Playoff stages and were eliminated from the tournament. In addition, they were playing with a temporary substitute in the tournament in the form of Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison who previously played for Team SoloMid.

Boostio was instrumental to the success of Evil Geniuses in 2023. Starting the year, EG was undoubtedly the weakest team in Americas but as time went on, they improved and kept improving. When they luckily qualified for Masters Tokyo, they went on a fairy tale running, coming in second place in the entire tournament. Boostio’s primary role in the team was either playing a Sentinel or a Controller. He was responsible for some of the best clips and round conversions in matches.

Boostio’s performance in Masters was a thing of beauty but what was even more impressive was how he along with their coach, Christine ‘potter’ Chi crafted strategies to win against the best teams in the world. Qualifying for Champions, Boostio and his team were ready to win it all. They had the best teams playing against them including Paper Rex, LOUD, DRX, EDward Gaming, and more.

EG managed to beat all of them and went on to face Paper Rex in the Finals of Valorant Champions 2023. The match was close and both teams were evenly matched. However, Paper Rex let slip of the reigns after the fourth game and EG took over to win the trophy. It was North America’s victory after quite a while as the previous organization to win a Championship was OpTic back in 2022.

100T removed two players from their roster. After the failure of the 2023 season, they got rid of Derrek ‘Derrek‘ Ha and Brenden ‘stellar‘ McGrath. Instead of both of them, 100T got Boostio and Daniel ‘eeiu‘ Vucenovic. The current roster for 100T is as follows:

Kelden ‘ Boostio ‘ Pupello (IGL)

‘ Pupello (IGL) Sean ‘ bang ’ Bezerra

’ Bezerra Peter ‘ Asuna ’ Mazuryk

’ Mazuryk Matthew ‘ Cryocells ’ Panganiban

’ Panganiban Daniel ‘ eeiu’ Vucenovic

Vucenovic Anthony ‘Zikz’ Gray (Head Coach)

Eeiu has had tons of experience playing with different teams in North America. He first started in the T1 Academy and made his way to NRG. His 2023 Season was spent with Tier 2 North American giants in m80. They almost managed to qualify for Tier 1 Valorant but lost to The Guard who eventually backed out of the franchising system. Eeiu did not continue his journey with m80 and joined 100T just before Red Bull Home Ground.

100T Valorant is sure to upset a ton of teams. They have the star power to win great and with Boostio’s expertise in upsetting the best that Valorant has to offer, they are sure to do exactly that. In addition, Eeiu has been one of the best clutch players for m80. Cryocells was always a lethal Duelist and combined with Asuna and Bang’s flexibility, they are sure to perform better than last year. The teams this year look quite strong in comparison to last year. However, it all comes down to their performance.

It will be interesting to see where 100T Valorant ends up on the Americas ladder. The VCT Americas Kickoff tournament begins on February 16th.