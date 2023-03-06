xQc Valorant team: Is xQc going to make a professional team?

Twitch star, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, expressed his willingness to get a Valorant team of his own. If xQc gets a Valorant team, he would join the likes of Disguised Toast and Ludwig, who have rosters of their own. Since Valorant’s competition became stronger, many organizations have resorted to getting a roster of their own.

This is not the first time that X has expressed the urge to have a Valorant roster of his own. When Disguised Toast announced his team, xQc joked about how he wanted to get his own Valorant team, just so he could “smoke” Disguised Toast.

Also Read: Counter Strike 2 rumors heat up as Richard Lewis calls it ‘very real’

Is xQc getting a Valorant Team?

Esports Journalist, Jake Lucky tweeted out about how xQc is looking into entering the Valorant scene. This time, not as a professional player, but as a team owner. He shed light on how X could venture out into other esports as well, including League of Legends.

Top Twitch streamer xQc is buying a professional Valorant roster 👀 With intent to one day get a French League of Legends team and a Rocket League roster as well — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 4, 2023

Lucky further asked his Twitter audience to leave questions for xQc since they might sit down for an interview soon. Fans have been extremely supportive of xQc’s decision since hearing the news. They have also suggested names for his esports team. Since he calls himself the Juicer, fans want his team to be named Juice Esports.

His friends, Ludwig, and Disguised Toast are either looking into buying a team or already have one. They have allegedly spent $500,000 to get the roster of their choice.

xQc’s pro-Overwatch phase will help his Valorant team

xQc comes from an esports background. The Canadian streamer used to be a professional Overwatch player, who has taken part in Overwatch League. In addition to that, he still continues to stream games like Call of Duty on his Twitch channel.

As of now, xQc has 11.7 million followers on Twitch. He also does Just Chatting streams and is known to get candid about his personal life. His popularity has been immense and won him the most-watched male Twitch streamer title in 2022.

Also read: CS: GO ESL Pro League Season 17 schedule for March 5, 2023: Complexity faces elimination