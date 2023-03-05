CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 17 schedule for March 5, 2023: Complexity faces elimination

There has never been a better time to be a CS:GO fan than right now. With rumors of Counter-Strike 2 heating up and competition in full swing at the ESL Pro League, it is an exhilarating time to be a part of the CS community. After yesterday’s games, three teams face elimination with only one more spot left in the playoffs. Two teams out of Complexity, BIG, and Movistar Riders will be eliminated today. Here’s when and where to catch the final matches of group B.

Heroic and MOUZ square off for a quarter-final spot at the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 17 today

One more day remains in Group B of #ESLProLeague Season 17! Check out how the bracket has progressed over the last week as we prepare to finish 👇 pic.twitter.com/ypJ6XTengr — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) March 4, 2023

Group B lower bracket finals

Complexity vs. BIG at 12:30 CET (loser is eliminated, winner faces Movistar Riders for the final playoff spot)

Heroic vs. MOUZ at 16:00 CET (winner advances to quarter-finals, loser goes to playoffs round 2)

Movistar Riders vs. Complexity/BIG (winner advances to playoffs round 1, the loser is eliminated)

The favorites of the group, MOUZ, and Heroic have already secured a playoff spot for EPL S17. Today’s game against the two determines which stage of the playoffs they start at. For the rest of the teams, the stakes are a lot higher with elimination on the cards. Out of the remaining three, only one will make it through to EPL S17 playoffs. While Movistar only need one win to progress, Complexity or BIG will need to win two bo3’s in one day to progress.

Where to watch ESL Pro League Season 17?

ESL Pro League Season 17 is streamed simultaneously on Twitch and YouTube. For today’s matches a B stream won’t be required. Here are the links to each platform:

YouTube stream links change per broadcast and can be found under the “Live” tab on the channel.

