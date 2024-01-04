Do You Know You Can Visit the Jeffrey Epstein’s Island in Microsoft Flight Simulator?

Jeffrey Epstein Island is regarded as a p*dophile island due to multiple allegations against its owner, and this infamous island can be visited on Microsoft Fight Simulator. It got its name due to the disturbing and notorious past of the American financier and it is alleged that he has been connected to trafficking as well.

You fly to Jeffrey Epstein Island in Microsoft Flight Simulator just off St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. To visit the island, start your flight from Florida Airport and set a course toward the South-East direction. We also recommend you use a propeller plane if you wish to visit the island in the game as it is pretty small.

To develop Flight Simulator, Microsoft used high-quality 3D photogrammetry data through Bing. This technology allowed the developers to create a close replica of the world in digital format. Hence, many iconic locations have managed to make it into the game. However, this technology cannot provide a 1:1 accurate world, which might be achieved with the upcoming Flight Simulator 2024.

Why is the Jeffrey Epstein Island in the news at present?

Jeffrey Epstein is being investigated for various alleged criminal activities, which include charges of trafficking and p*dophilia. Even though the alleged offender passed away in 2019, his case is yet to be settled in court. According to reports from ABC, it has been requested by a NYC federal judge to unseal court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein. This is why the infamous individual popped up on the news again.

It has been alleged that Jeffrey Epstein had welcomed various celebrities, scientists, and even members of the Royal Family to his island in the past. Although these things looked normal from the front, the US Virgin Islands general attorney believes otherwise. In fact, some have even accused Epstein of using the island as a hideaway for trafficking young and underaged women.



Among all the celebrities Epstein hosted on his island, political names like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton have allegedly surfaced as well, but there are no clear signs of illegal involvement. There are also mentions of Bill Clinton visiting the island almost 50 times, however, that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. We even recommend viewers take the information with a grain of salt as most of it is just alleged and hasn’t been proven in court as of yet.