Upon Terming Aaron Rodgers a “Tinfoil-Hatter,” Jimmy Kimmel Got Trashed by the QB’s Former Mate David Bakhtiari

Former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is known for his close ties with David Bakhtiari. In fact, not long ago, David had reinforced his friendship with the veteran QB on Twitter, by replying to a clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Show. The conversation began after Kimmel referred to Aaron as a ‘Tinfoil-Hatter’. Post that, David jumped to his friend’s rescue, firing shots at the comedian.

Bakhtiari took on a clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Show in which the comedian had discussed a few controversial comments made by the star QB. The segment mentioned the excerpt where Aaron commented on the UFOs being shot down. David, however, did not allow any digs at his QB friend and appeared rather displeased with Kimmel making fun of his pal.

Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at Aaron Rodgers’ UFO Talk as Bakhtiari Fires Back

Not long ago, Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show talked about the UFO sightings and how he thought it could be a cover-up. He said, “It’s interesting timing on everything.” The comment was actually a straight shot at Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. The list was said to be revealed around the same time as the UFO event.

“Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tinfoil-hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack Packer Aaron Rodgers, who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,” Kimmel said about Aaron’s take in one of his segments. To this, David responded almost instantly speaking in favor of his friend.

The tweet that David Bakhtiari shared had his answer to Jimmy’s comments. David wrote, “Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list.” David suggested that Kimmel might just be on the list himself. May that’s why he is taking a shot at Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers’ Comments on Epstein’s list

A little while back on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron had a lot to say about UFOs being shot down. Moreover, he also touched upon Jeffrey Epstein’s client list in a cynical tone. Aaron claimed that a lot of weird stuff has been happening lately. For the unversed, the list was amounting to names of associates, victims, and employees connected to Epstein.

“There’s some files that have some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon. Ghislaine Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of trafficking. Nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail. Nothing to see here,” Aaron had told McAfee.

The Jets QB was basically trying to suggest that people must put their focus on other stuff as well. Rather than just staying fixated upon UFOs.