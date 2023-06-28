Yvonnie reveals Valkyrae is a “sound in the house” that she enjoys

The Twitch streamer Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng revealed how much noise the elite YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter makes at home. But the former claimed to feel that noise comforting.

Valkyrae is one of the most famous streamers with over 3.92 million followers on YouTube. Her friendly and hyperactive energy during streams made her so beloved amongst her fans. Fans enjoy seeing her scream in front of the cameras out of excitement. But it is not just the fans who want Rae’s personality, but so do her roommates.

The “YouTube Queen” lives with fellow streamers like Fuslie, Kkatamina, TinaKitten, and Yvonnie. Recently, Yvonne appeared on a 100 Thieves Cast podcast, where she talked about her streamer roommates. While talking about them, she revealed how noisy the house gets because of Valkyrae. But she enjoys hearing that, as it makes her feel comfortable.

Valkyrae is like a sound in the house that I enjoy having. You can always hear her at any anywhere in the house. You will fucking hear her and you think her door is open, [but] no it’s closed.

Yvonnie shares that her house was quiet when Valkyrae went abroad

Yvonne keeps talking about how Valkyrae makes their home lively. Even the interviewer and famous streamer Peter Park shared an incident when she witnessed how noisy the 31-year-old streaming star can be at home. Yvonnie even claimed she feels at home when she hears Valkyrae screaming in her room.

It eventually led Peter to question did Yvonnie felt empty when Rae went abroad for her tours and projects. The 32-year-old agreed to feel empty when the “YouTube Queen” is not in the house. However, she didn’t hate the silence but wanted her home to feel lively.

It was quieter, like actually quieter. Not in like a bad way [but] like I want to hear that there’s people in the house type of way you know.

Yvonnie and Peter then went on to talk about how that hyperactive energy is a large part of Valkyrae’s personality. They believe she won’t be the same if she is more tempered. They also claimed that her energy made them think Valkyrae was a tall person until they met in real life.

