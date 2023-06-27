Valkyrae threatens to “sue” Kkatamina for using her live stream cam

The famous YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter threatened to sue her fellow streamer Miyoung “Kkatamina” Kim after later stealing her identity on a live stream.

Valkyrae lives with other famous streamers like Leslie Ann “Fuslie” Fu, Christina “TinaKitten” Kenyon, and Kkatamina. Together this group of streamers is called Roomies. Fans love them because of their friendly and comedic live streams. Similarly, on a recent live stream, Kkatamina stole Valkyrae’s live stream cam.

The “YouTube Queen” shared the entire incident of her roommate stealing her identity on a YouTube short video. In that clip, she screamed at the Twitch streamer out of shock. She then claimed to take legal action against her for stealing her identity.

Miyoung I’m gonna sue you. Why my cam is on her stream?

Kkatamina is a “genius” for giving an identity crisis to Valkyrae

The Korean-American streamer often comes up with some of the craziest ideas on a live stream. She came up with one where she decided to show her roommate and YouTube streaming giant Valkyrae’s cam footage instead of her own. She then asked her other roommate and famous streamer, Fuslie, to react to this prank.

Fuslie initially got confused after seeing the stream. She thought Miyoung was showing Rae’s live stream on her stream. But when she clarified what she was actually doing, it impressed the YouTube streamer. She even praised her for coming up with this crazy idea.

You’re just streaming Rae’s webcam but this is your gameplay. She is a genius.

But Fuslie still didn’t believe it was real. Hence, she asked Kkatamina to move her in-game character in an anti-clockwise direction. So when the Korean-American streamer proved her actions, Fuslie couldn’t help but laugh at it. Soon this shenanigan came to Valkyrae’s attention.

She was surprised that her roommate was using her webcam footage on her gameplay live stream. The 31-year-old got annoyed at Kkatamina for doing so. She then jokingly threatened to take legal action against her. Rachell then claimed to have an identity crisis after seeing Kkatamina’s live stream.

I’m having an identity crisis. She has my cam on her gameplay right now. I don’t know, I’m moving out.

Valkyrae didn’t actually take any legal action, as she knew it was a crazy prank that Kkatamina pulled on her. After all, the internet is full of clips where Miyoung is making fun of the “YouTube Queen”. However, Valkyre did get into a tricky situation with Pokimane when she supported xQc’s Kick move. Find out what happened by clicking here.