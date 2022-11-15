Warzone 2.0 New Plates and Armor System Explained: What has Changed for the Second COD Warzone game?

Warzone 2.0 is bringing in new plates and armor systems. You will need to find an armor satchel to equip the third plate.

Warzone is bringing in many QoL changes and a new plating system. In this system, players must find an armor satchel immediately after landing if they want three armor plates. Players will default to having only two armor plate slots when they land. To upgrade, they will have to get access to an armor satchel. In comparison, players can carry five plates in the first Warzone while equipping three.

Let us discuss all of these plating changes, along with the QoL changes, in detail for the newest Call of Duty Warzone.

What’s Changed for the Armor System in Warzone 2.0?



The armor system in the newest Warzone drastically differs from the previous one. Players used to spam armor plates after getting a satchel. However, due to that, Activision is changing the way plates and armor work. Now you will have to get a satchel to have three plates as armor; previously, you would not. On top of that, you can only have two default armor pieces.

The first QoL change is that you can know which kind of armor the enemy is wearing. Due to a new color code system, if a purple icon flashes, the enemy is wearing three armor plates with the help of the satchel, and if it flashes a blue icon, the player is wearing two plates.

Another QoL update is the damaged plating system. This system is transferred from the original Warzone. Refilling plates will fill up one entire stack rather than repairing the damaged one. The fans reacted positively to this change as they would not have to put another plate in just to repair the partially damaged one.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 releases on 16th November for fans to play. Gear up and stay sharp.

