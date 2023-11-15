Collin Morikawa Abruptly Withdraws From Netflix Cup, Cites Back Injury

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa reacts after losing to Team Europe golfer Viktor Hovland (not pictured) on the 15th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa has announced that he will be withdrawing from the first-ever Netflix Cup, scheduled to take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Just before the event teed off on November 14, Morikawa had to pull out owing to a serious back injury.

Advertisement

Moreover, he expressed his decision to opt for his health over golf this time. The 26-year-old even took to social media and shared a post regarding the ailment and his evident absence under non-negotiable circumstances. Morikawa has had problems with his back in the past that led him to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament just before the final round tee-time earlier this year. So, what led to his injury this time, and will this have a long-lasting effect on his gameplay in the future?

Collin Morikawa Admits Disappointment in Missing Out on the Star-studded Field of the Netflix Cup

The Netflix Cup is a collaborative endeavor between F1 and golf, with a list of prominent golfers, including Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas, among others, promising their presence in the tournament. But Morikawa’s withdrawal comes as a shock, as the tournament was due to commence at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Collin will be replaced by Tony Finau.

Advertisement

Morikawa, in a tweet, expressed how excited he was for the tournament, but the health problems are something that cannot be neglected. He said, “I’m very disappointed to say that I’ve had to withdraw from today’s Netflix Cup as I tweaked my back while at the gym earlier this week. I’ve been so excited…I’ve to prioritise my health going into next season.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/collin_morikawa/status/1724499993971814807?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Though he won’t be a part of the game, in the same tweet, he confirmed that he would be rooting for the golf squad as they attempt to clinch the coveted cup. “Still be onsite rooting for Pierre and Tony as they make their run for the cup”

This is not the first time Morikawa has stepped back from a tournament due to a back injury. He retracted from the 2023 Memorial Tournament due to back spasms. Morikawa shot a 68 in the third round and was inches from getting the lead when he hurt himself while doing stretches. Before that, a similar incident occurred while he was in college. It seems like back injuries aren’t a new thing for Morikawa, but these injuries might have a long-lasting impact on his career if not followed by rest periods between tournaments. Collin was also part of the US Ryder Cup team this year, proving that he has a promising career ahead,

Advertisement

For now, the Netflix Cup has already begun serving as a prelude to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. F1 stars Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz will face off against the best golfers in a match-play competition at the only 18-hole facility on the Strip. The event will stream live on Netflix at 6 p.m. ET.