Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie To Play At Cognizant Classic Qualifier In Attempt To Make PGA Tour Debut

Charlie Woods, son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, is all set to participate in the Palm Beaches pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic 2024. The 15-year-old has arrived at the driving range of Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, about an hour before his tee time. If he finishes in the top five, including ties, he will proceed to Monday’s qualifier and there he has to finish inside the top four to get an entry into the PGA Tour event.

The younger Woods will start his play in the pre-qualifier at 7:39 a.m. ET. His playing partners are three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne’s son Olin Browne Jr. and DP World Tour pro Ruaidhri McGee.

Charlie Woods would have easily gotten an entry into the Cognizant Classic through a sponsor’s exemption. However, Tiger Woods’ son chose a tougher path to make his PGA Tour debut. If he qualifies for the tournament that is scheduled to take place at the end of February, he will make his PGA Tour debut at the age of 15.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, played together at 2023 PNC Championship

The famous 15-time major champion was seen alongside his 15-year-old son at the 2023 PNC Championship. The famous father-son tournament sees players from the Champions Tour and PGA Tour play alongside their son in a two-day 36-hole match for the Willie Park Trophy.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods finished tied for fifth rank on the leaderboard of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club tournament. They shot 19 under par trailing six strokes behind the winning team of Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer.

Interestingly, the PNC Championship in December was Tiger’s second start since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters earlier in April. The first start came at the unofficial PGA Tour event, the Hero World Challenge in November.

Tiger Woods last played at Genesis Invitational just a week before his son, Charlie Woods, is to gear up for Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier. However, the 48-year-old American had to withdraw from the Riviera tournament in the middle of the second round after struggling with flu.

It is still unknown when Woods senior will make a start on the PGA Tour. Although it is most likely to happen at the 2024 Masters. As far as the father-son duo is concerned, they will surely pair again in the 2024 edition of the PNC Championship.