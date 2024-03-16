2024 Players: Scottie Scheffler’s Hitting Streak Gets Hindered By Neck Injury

Scottie Scheffler relaxes after finishing his round on the day during the first round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Scottie Scheffler seemed to have carried forward his form of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational to this week’s 2024 Players. He started his campaign at TPC Sawgrass with a blistering 5 under 67. Later on, he shot a birdie on his opening 18th tee hole on Friday, but was seen nursing his neck on the 12th hole which certainly hindered his hitting streak.

The kind of form the current World No. 1 is having right now could have only been affected by an injury or a poor putting game. But it seems that he has caught some sort of neck injury. Although he finished the second round with a score of 3 under 69, it does not comply with the kind of form he is going through.

What Happened To Scottie Scheffler At The 2024 Players?

The World No. 1 birdied his very first hole on Friday and followed it with two par shots. But on the 12th hole, which was his third hole for the day, he was seen rubbing his neck. Soon after, he was seen getting a neck massage on the 14th hole while his playing partners, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, continued with their tee shots.

Before getting a neck massage prior to the 14th hole, Scottie Scheffler shot his second birdie of the day to be just one stroke off the leader that time.

PGA Tour’s editor Sean Martin reported on X (formerly Twitter) that he overheard the World No. 1 asking about treatment options to the rules official. He also mentioned that the golfer asked if somebody could get him a ‘Biofreeze.’



Soon after getting the neck massage, and when things seemed right, Scheffler shot a bogey on the 15th hole. Although he did shoot three birdies in his second round, the World No. 1 also shot two more bogeys. This was certainly because of his neck struggle. It remains to be seen if the defending champion continues to play at the 2024 Players over the weekend.