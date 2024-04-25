‘It’s Just Nice To Be Home’: Cameron Smith Reflects On Warm Welcome In Australia For The LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf is back in Adelaide to shower fans with the same level of energy and enthusiasm that prevailed at the Grange Golf Club last year. Cameron Smith, who took the T3 spot on the leaderboard last year, went on to cherish the warm welcome that the league received from Australian fans as they arrived in the city for the second edition of the tournament.

The Ripper GC captain was asked during the pre-tournament press conference how it felt to receive a warm welcome from fans in his home country. To this, Smith responded by noting that it felt nice to be home. He also emphasized that were are all fans’ favorites, particularly since all of the team’s members were Australian.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just nice to be home, really. Yeah, it’s a pretty cool experience, I think, for all of us this week. We’re definitely the fan favorites around here, and you can definitely tell. And, you know, like Jones, he said, just the amount of support we got last year, I think will be amplified this year again, with a few more people out. So, yeah, can’t wait for the week to start.”

It is worth mentioning that this season, Smith’s team hasn’t won any tournaments so far. Nevertheless, with the Adelaide tournament to begin play within a few hours, the team is hopeful that they would be able to finally grab a win on their home soil. This is considering that the Ripper GC had a nice outing in the same event last year.

How Did Ripper GC Perform At The 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide?

Last year, the Ripper GC team finished in eighth place on the leaderboard with a total score of 31 under par. The team’s captain, Cameron Smith, tied for third place with a total score of 15 under par. He was just four strokes behind the winner, Talor Gooch.

Meanwhile, Marc Leishman concluded the event, sharing a tie for the 21st spot. With rounds of 71, 69, and 65, the 40-year-old golfer recorded a total score of 11 under par. Lastly, Matt Jones and Jediah Morgan finished the event just one shot apart. Jones ended up in 42nd place with a total score of 1 under par, while Morgan placed 43rd, finishing the event at even par.

Lucas Herbat has replaced Jediah Morgan for the 2024 season. Thus, it would be interesting to see how the rest of the players shine with the new teammate in the upcoming tournament.