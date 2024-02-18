Tiger Woods Responds To Health Concerns Following His Withdrawal From The Genesis Invitational

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was back to playing competitive golf at the PGA Tour since his withdrawal from the Masters Tournament last year. But no sooner than he entered the field, he had to withdraw through Friday. As this news went viral, the golf community got tensed, and later a TGR executive revealed that it was due to Woods witnessing flu-like symptoms. Woods was taken to the club with a cart and given IV fluids because he was dehydrated.

Now, hours after the incident took place, Woods updated with his health on Twitter (X).

“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support.”

After this health update was posted, several fans jumped into the comments to wish the golfer with good health .

Fans Chime In On Tiger Woods’ Health Update

Several fans were happy with the news and a few mocked the situation as well.

A fan hilariously wrote that he was glad Woods was back and didn’t need an emergency vehicle.

The official page of the Genesis Invitational wished him to get well soon.

A LIV Golf page took a jab at old Woods and stated that nobody wants him playing.

A cybercitizen wrote that he enjoys Woods’ swings and it keeps the golf world entertained.

A fan wishes Woods would get well soon and wants to watch him play at the next tournament..

Thus, it is to be seen when Tiger Woods next plays in a tournament, and the golf community will eagerly await the legend’s return.