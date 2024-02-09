Cristobal Del Solar Sets Record: Shoots Lowest Ever Round In A PGA Tour Sanctioned Tournament

Cristobal Del Solar becomes the first golfer to shoot the lowest score of 13-under-57 in a PGA-sanctioned event, as per sources. Del Solar also surpassed Joaquin Niemann‘s record score of 59 in Mexico, which highlighted the LIV golfer a week ago. Thriving over Joaquin, Cristobal has set a new record.

He opened a 13-under-57 at the Astara Golf Championship, played on the Korn Ferry Tour, which chose Colombia’s Country Club de Bogota as the venue. There, he was out in 27 and again back in 30. The layout stretches over a par-70 course with tricky greens. Now, let’s take a look at his entire performance in the tournament!

Cristobal Del Solar’s Stellar Performance At The Astara Golf Championship

The Chilean golfer shot consecutive birdies from hole 5 to hole 8. In the front nine holes, he finished his score with a total of six birdies and an eagle on hole 9. His streak of threes ended with a two on the last hole of the first half of round one. His score stood at 8-under par and that got better with a birdie on hole 10. Then, skipping the next hole, he again repeated an eagle on hole 12.

His performance until now already got him 11-under and he again dropped another set of consecutive birdies from holes 14 to 15. Thus securing a total of 57 in his first round. In the next holes, he balanced his score with no birdie or bogey. His score stands four strokes above the second-place holders, who tied. Cristobal beat the lowest score of Stephan Jaeger, who shot 12-under 58 at the Ellie Mae Classic.

The lowest score in PGAT history is Jim Furyk’s 12-under-58 at the Traveler Championship. Cristobal hasn’t won on the Korn Ferry Tour but is inches closer to clinching the cup at the Colombia Championship. He started his professional career in 2017 and it is to be seen whether he can grab this win at this event.