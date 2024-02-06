Why It’s High Time That The World Rankings Recognized LIV Golf

Joaquin Niemann’s triumph at the LIV Golf Mayakoba makes it relevant that the OWGR and four majors should finally recognize LIV Golf. Two 54-hole events took place over the weekend, where two triumphants bagged hefty paychecks. But only one of those got the OWGR points. Joaquin Niemann lifted the trophy in Mexico and Wyndham Clark won Pebble Beach under terrible weather conditions. The Pebble Beach event had 54 holes due to unforseen weather disturbances, and LIV followed its old format.

But only the PGA Tour winner ended up receiving points in the OWGR rankings, and this sparked huge controversy. Joaquin is one of the golfers in form who overcame Jon Rahm in Mexico and also won the Australian Open. He also stood at T5 and T4 in the Australian PGA Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic.

Niemann shot 59 in the opening round on Friday and got his game better over the rest of the event. This dropped him from 66 to 74. But Clark moved to 6th place after his Pebble Beach win. He shot 12-under 60 and bagged 71.8 world ranking points. Thus, seemingly Clark’s decision to stick by the PGA Tour helped him, while Niemann regrets not being in the majors.

Joaquin Niemann And Wyndham Clark Represent Two Sides Of Elite Golf

Wyndham Clark turned down the LIV offer last year and chose legacy and world rank over money. While Niemann is frustrated over not being in the Master’s. “I’m not in the Majors.” Every LIV golfer knew what they signed up for and the bias is quite evident.

Dustin Johnson isn’t under the top 200 in the rankings due to this but he’s a spectacular performer who has access to all the majors. Not only Niemann but Talor Gooch who won three LIV titles last year and sealed the individual title, won’t be playing in any of the majors. Thus, the golfers knew what they were going for. Yet, a zenith level has reached where it is unbelievable to think that Gooch is the 394th golfer, or Bryson DeChambeau who shot a record 58 is the 166th, or Dustin Johnson is not inside the top 150. OWGR is the association that ranks the best players, and certainly, it isn’t doing the job right.

The PGAT and LIV deal is dependent on the future, but at least the OWGR and majors should make amends and offer an olive branch to deserving golfers. Also, looking at the list of golfers in LIV Golf, the list now includes all the best players. Hence, it will be justified if the majors or OWGR rankings consider the best players of LIV Golf.

The majors boast the best fields and this year, the Masters might include the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and others. Thus, it is to see whether the OWGR also starts noticing the LIV golfers or not.