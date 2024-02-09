Who Is Cristobal Del Solar, The Player Who Set A Record At The Korn Ferry Tour?

No matter what the tour is, a score under 60 in any tournament is a great performance at the professional level of golf. Joaquin Niemann recently shot 59 at the LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico. Before Joaquin, Wyndham Clark shot 60 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But the streak of wonders just broke the barrage after Cristobal Del Solar shot 13-under-57 in the Astara Golf Championship taking place at Country Club de Bogota.

Moreover, this was the lowest score ever in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament. In the history of professional golf, Del Solar became the first golfer to shoot 57. Apart from this, let’s learn more about Mr. 57.

Who Is Mr.57, Cristobal Del Solar? Everything You Need To Know About His Career So Far

Cristobal was born in Chile and graduated from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Later, he went to Florida State University for golf and won once in college. After turning professional, the golfer won four times on the PGA Tour Lationoamerica. He triumphed at the 2018 Center Open and then at the 2019 Puerto Plata Open. His next triumphs came in 2022 at the Volvo Golf Championship and the Argentina Classic.

Apart from golf, Del Solar is also considered to have a tennis career. His favorite athlete was Roger Federer and he wants to be in his idol’s place for a day who’s a 20-time singles winner, “what it is like to be the greatest tennis player of all time.”

But golf was in his blood and his cousin, Nicole Perrot, was also a golfer who became the first Chilean to win on the LPGA Tour in 2005.

Apart from his career, the golfer has a family with his wife, and the couple is expecting a baby. The couple got engaged in 2020, and tied the knot in 2022. The family is finally fulfilled with the news of a baby after the pair went through trouble conceiving. But as his wife, Alexandra got the news, she shared her exaltation on Instagram:

“After over a year of trying to conceive with so many disappointments, tears, failed procedures, countless doctor visits, and hundreds of injections… we finally have our miracle baby! And she’s a GIRL! Science is cool. Our bodies are cool.”

The baby will arrive in June. Del Solar displayed a marvelous performance in the Astara Golf Championship. His score saw nine birdies and two eagles. The golfer is playing his second round, which is underway. After his first round, Cristobal was in awe with his under-60 score.

“I asked my caddie on the 18th if I was going to break 60. I’ve never broken 60 before. He was like, ‘I think you’re going to break a little bit more than 60.”

Added to that, he continued,

“It had to be a specific kind of course to do this stuff, obviously if it’s higher it’s going to be more difficult. I haven’t even broken 60 practising on my home course. It’s surreal, I’m happy it was a good round.”

If Cristobal approaches the rest of the game with this zeal, he might clinch the trophy and have his first tour triumph.