“Definitely A Lot Of Cheers Out There” – Scottie Scheffler Talks About How He Loves Playing In Front Of A Crowd

Scottie Scheffler is enjoying his time on the golf courses, at least, in the 2024 season. He entered the final round of RBC Heritage as a solo leader and had a 16 under-par aggregate score. Before entering the final round at Harbour Town Golf Links, the 54-hole leader shared his love of playing in front of a crowd.

While speaking in the post-round interview on Saturday, World No. 1 stated that he felt the crowd was walking with him through his play. Scheffler said,

“I think… today, I felt like it was really interesting. On number one, the grandstand behind was packed. When I was on the tee box and then when by the time I got to the green, I turned around it was almost empty. And so it felt to me like the crowd was coming with me today.”

Scheffler added that the crowd at Harbour Town Golf Links was cheerful and energetic. He said that people might think he does not pay attention to it. However, he does enjoy playing in front of them.

“And there was definitely a lot of cheers out there. And it’s nice to have their support. And I’ve always enjoyed playing in front of a crowd. You know… it may look like I’m paying much attention to it out there, but I can feel their energy and it’s great to have the support,” Scheffler said.

Scottie Scheffler Reflects On Competing Against Players And Within Himself

The 27-year-old American has become a top performer comparable to none on the PGA Tour in the last few years. Since capturing the top rank in the World after the PGA Championship in May 2023, he has not let any other golfer dethrone him.

Scheffler spoke to the media after the third round at RBC Heritage. When asked if was competing against himself or the other players, he replied that it was a “mix of both.” Although the World No. 1 did say that when he was on the top of the game, he felt like competing against himself.

“I think… a lot of the time it’s a mix of both. When I’m playing my best sometimes it feels like I’m competing against myself. A little bit out there, you know, trying to keep pushing and stay as focused as I can.”

The World No. 1 will kickstart his final round at Harbour Town Golf Links at 1:55 pm ET. He is paired alongside Sepp Straka who is just one stroke behind him.

Scottie Scheffler has already won three tournaments in the 2024 season. He is now gearing up for his fourth win at the RBC Heritage. If he manages to outclass everyone on Sunday, it will be the second time in his career that he will win four tournaments in a single PGA Tour season. With the kind of form he has, the American is indeed a hot favorite to lift his fourth title!