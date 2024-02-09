‘Definitely Said We Were Going To Get Them’: LIV Golfer Expresses Dismay In LIV Golf’s Failure To Get OWGR

Carlos Ortiz reveals his frustration with LIV Golf’s failure to deliver on its promise to have OWGR points for its players. He further talked about how the league told its players initially that they’d achieve OWGR points by this year. But the league has entered its third season with no fruitful result.

Moreover, last October, as the league placed its plea to the World Ranking Association, they turned that down and said that LIV isn’t recognized as a golf circuit for its player qualification process and game format. As a result of this backlash and not having OWGR points, Ortiz has moved way down in his rank trajectory – from 199th place to 1229th place. He also spoke on a podcast show about the same, delineating his frustration.

Carlos Ortiz Reveals His Frustration With LIV Golf

Carlos Ortiz shared how LIV Golf promised world ranking points.

“It was definitely said that we were going to get them [OWGR points], but we haven’t got them…it’s going to take time to get back or to be part of the system, but I also think that if the world ranking was to be accurate they have to include all kinds of players you know?”

Ortiz feels that OWGR should consider LIV golfers so that they can get back in the golf world and feel included. The golfer knows that his actions had negative effects but he would appreciate it if the association credited them points on events other than only majors.

Not only Carlos Ortiz but Joaquin Niemann was also reportedly stressed regarding his career. He recently won the LIV Golf Mayakoba, but he will not be able to participate in any majors. Although Niemann and Wyndham Clark both played over 54 holes in the LIV and PGA Tour events, respectively, only the PGA Tour golfer got more recognition and a better rank.

Ortiz continued his claim to have points by highlighting the fact that the Saudi-backed league has world-class players.

“LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players to compete on them.”

The LIV golfer feels that they’ve had enough time in the last three years to prove the league as a part of the golf world and it is high time that they are included and respected in the system.